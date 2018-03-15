Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Food Network
Amber Kelley
Amber Kelley is a cookbook author, the host of her popular YouTube series “Cook With Amber,” and the winner of Food Network Star Kids. She is a member of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s Food Tube family and the host of her own web series on Foodnetwork.com and YouTube. Her work has been recognized by First Lady Michelle Obama, and Amber has been featured on national TV networks such as the Disney Channel, E!, and NBC’s Today. If she’s not eating or cooking-or talking about eating and cooking-you’ll find Amber on the volleyball court, hanging out with friends, and spending time with family.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Cook with Amber
"Amber's beautiful book is bursting with great ideas that make healthy eating a joy-and she's done a great job covering all the bases that, in…