Amanda Harlowe
Amanda Harlowe was born in Manhattan and grew up in the Boston area. During her first year at Smith College, there really was a dead body discovered outside her dorm.Read More
By the Author
Consensual Hex
NINTH HOUSE for the #MeToo era, this debut unfolds a riveting psychological drama shot through with sharp humor and dark magic.When Lee, a first year…