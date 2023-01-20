Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Allan Zola Kronzek
Allan Zola Kronzek is a magician, educator, and the author of numerous books, including the New York Times bestseller The Sorcerer's Companion—A Guide to the Magical World of Harry Potter (which he coauthored with his daughter, Elizabeth).
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Grandpa Magic
From a professional magician and New York Times bestselling author, 116 tricks, stunts, and brainteasers that will engage the grandchildren and provide giggles, jaw-dropping awe,…