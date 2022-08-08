Alison Young

Alison Young is a veteran journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for national and regional news organizations, including USA Today, the Detroit Free Press and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While in Atlanta, Young covered the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her investigative reporting on science and health issues has received dozens of journalism awards, including from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. In 2019, Young joined the faculty of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, where she helps train the next generation of journalists.