Alisa Kaplan

ALISA KAPLAN is a state-certified sexual assault victim advocate and crisis intervention counselor and volunteers at a rape crisis center in Los Angeles County. She also works for a religious organization and is attending college to obtain her degree in psychology. She still lives in San Bernardino County, California where she was born and raised.
