Adrian Tierney-Jones

Adrian Tierney-Jones is an award-winning journalist who specializes in beer, food, pubs, and travel. He was the editor for 1001 Beers You Must Try Before You Dieand the author of Great British Pubs, Britain’s Beer Revolution, and Brewing Champions. He has also contributed to The Oxford Companion to Beer and World Beer. He lives in England.
