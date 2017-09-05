Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Seven Moods of Craft Beer
350 Great Craft Beers from Around the World
350 international craft beers are divided into seven categories–or moods–for drinking, including social, adventurous, poetic, bucolic, imaginative, gastronomic, and contemplative– ensuring the perfect beer for every occasion.
THE SEVEN MOODS OF CRAFT BEER brings together the best 350 beers from around the world and then divides them into specific moods meant as the perfect guide for what to drink, when.
There are beers that are social, like Funky Buddha Hope Gun from Florida, which are to be sipped in the backyard to the hum of conversation and kids playing. There are beers that are imaginative, like the Broken Dream from the UK, meant for contemplative nights with old friends. And there are gastronomic beers, like Sovina which pairs perfectly with a carnitas taco.
Each of the seven chapters offers profiles of approximately 50 beers that cover tasting notes, history and information on the brewery, and alcohol percentage. Sidebars throughout include histories of the world’s best bars and information on styles of beer, brewers and breweries, and the world’s most famous festivals.
Praise
"Everything about the book is a delight. It's well produced in a handy format. It has striking black and white pen drawings of brewers and beers, and it comes at an affordable price. Above all, Adrian's infectious writing not only carries you along from one section to the next but also - liver and kidneys be warned - demands that you sample every one of the 350 world beers he has chosen."—Roger Protz, author of 300 Beers to Try Before You Die.
"The book is a fine snapshot of what's going on in the world of craft beer at the moment, nicely illustrated with line drawings and well laid out for easy browsing."—Jeff Evans, insidebeer.com
"Brilliant title and conceit to new book from Adrian Tierney-Jones-lyrical but practical."—Keith Miller, Daily Telegraph
"Adrian is a fabulous writer, if you want something with soul then buy this."—Melissa Cole, author of Let Me Tell You About Beer