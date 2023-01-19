From The Instant Air Fryer Bible

CRUNCHY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

STEP BY STEP For all Vortex and Omni models Makes 6 servings

We grew up on steamed, mushy Brussels sprouts, which could explain our aversion to them until we learned to roast them in the oven. But we knew nothing about an air fryer! It can turn the little bundles of green goodness into browned and even charred bits of culinary bliss.

Our recipe yields lots of brown spots, even a few blackened ones, with some of the leaves turned decidedly crunchy. You might like Brussels sprouts less “done.” If so, stop the cooking 2 or 3 minutes before we suggest.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts

Olive oil spray

1 teaspoon table or kosher salt

1. Quarter any large Brussels sprouts through the stem and halve the smaller ones.

2. Put the Brussels sprout pieces in a medium bowl and generously coat them with olive oil spray. Toss well and spray them again.

3. Toss again, season with salt, and toss one more time, spraying as needed until they’re all glistening and well coated.

4. Set the machine to air fry. Set the temperature to 400°F and the time to 15 minutes (which will be a little more than you need). Press start.

5. When the machine beeps, indicates ADD FOOD, or is heated to the proper temperature, pour the Brussels sprout pieces into the basket or onto the tray in as close to a loose, even layer as possible. They should not be stacked more than two deep, maybe three deep if you’re very assiduous about rearranging them as they cook. Use separate trays or work in batches as necessary.

6. Air-fry, tossing and rearranging the pieces every 4 minutes but otherwise ignoring any TURN FOOD indicator, until well browned, even visibly crunchy in places, about 14 minutes. If you’ve used multiple trays, swap them top to bottom at about the halfway point in the cooking process. After 8 minutes, they will start to brown in spots. After 12 minutes, their outer leaves will become crispy and start to char.

7. Turn off the machine and pour the Brussels sprout pieces into a serving bowl. Cool for a minute or two before serving hot.

Upgrade This Recipe!

•Add up to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes with the salt.

•Or make Brussels sprout hash by using only 1 pound of Brussels sprouts, prepped as directed. Before cooking the sprouts, lightly coat 1/2 pound frozen unseasoned hash brown cubes (not shredded hash browns) with olive oil spray and air-fry at 400°F for 10 minutes, tossing twice. Then add the prepared Brussels sprouts, as well as 1 small red onion, peeled and cut into quarters. Cook as directed, tossing often, for about 14 more minutes.

LEFTOVERS!

Leftovers should be stored under plastic wrap in the fridge for up to 3 days. They need to be sprayed with oil before reheating in a 350°F air fryer for 2 to 3 minutes, tossing at least once.

Excerpted from THE INSTANT AIR FRYER BIBLE by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbroughl. Copyright © 2022 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group.