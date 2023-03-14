From Super Shortcut Instant Pot by Jeffrey Eisner

COOKIES AND CREAM CHEESECAKE

I can never turn down an Oreo cheesecake—so I’m glad I finally get to put mine in a book. Since there are about a bajillion Oreo flavors nowadays, you can get really creative with this one. Use any flavor you choose to make this ultimate cheesecake match your mood and personality. You’ll see a bunch of the ingredients call for being at room temperature. Don’t overlook this (see Jeff’s Tips for why).



Prep Time



10 MIN

Pressure Building Time



10–15 MIN

Pressure Cook Time



40 MIN

Natural Release Time



30 MIN

Resting Time



30 MIN

Chilling Time



5 HRS

Total Time



1 HR 30 MIN (7 hrs with resting/chilling time)

Serves 4–8



INGREDIENTS

1 (14.3-ounce) package oreo cookies (see Jeff’s tips)

4 tablespoons (1⁄2 stick) salted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

2 (8-ounce) bricks cream cheese, at room temperature

2⁄3 cup white sugar 1⁄4 cup sour cream, at room temperature

1⁄4 cup heavy cream, at room temperature

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, at room temperature

1. Generously grease a 7×3-inch springform pan all over with butter. Line the bottom with a 7-inch round of parchment paper and grease the parchment as well.

2. To make the crust, blitz 16 Oreos (with the cream still in the middle, of course) in a food processor; or place in a freezer bag and crush with a mallet or rolling pin. Place the crushed Oreos in a bowl with the melted butter and mix with a fork until combined. Dump the mixture into the greased pan and, using the bottom of a drinking glass, flatten the crumbs to form a crust that is even on the bottom and slightly climbs up the sides of the pan. Pop in the freezer for at least 15 minutes to set.

3. Using a stand mixer with the paddle attached (a hand mixer won’t do for this), lower the paddle into the bowl and lock it. Add the cream cheese and beat on low until smooth and creamy. While the mixer is still running, add in this order: the sugar, sour cream, heavy cream, flour, and eggs (one at a time). Keep mixing on low speed until super thick and creamy and no lumps remain. Lift the paddle and stir in 8 more Oreos that have been lightly broken up or smashed.

4. Take the pan out of the freezer and pour/spoon in the batter, leaving about 1⁄2 inch room from the brim of the pan. Smooth the top with a spatula and cover the pan with foil.

5. Add 2 cups water to the Instant Pot. Place the pan in a silicone sling (or on the trivet) and lower into the pot. Secure the lid, move the valve to the sealing position, and hit Manual or Pressure Cook at High Pressure for 40 minutes. When done, allow a 30-minute natural release followed by a quick release. Using oven mitts, carefully remove the pan from the Instant Pot and remove the foil (the cake should be slightly jiggly). Let rest in the sling or on the trivet on the counter for 30 minutes. Then, place in the fridge, still in the springform pan, and chill for at least 5 hours before serving. This will ensure it firms up.

6. When ready to serve, use a sharp knife to separate the cake edges from the pan sides and slowly unlatch and remove the sides of the pan.

7. Top with 6–10 additional Oreos that are a mix of halved, crumbled, and crushed (for variety) and serve with a glass of cold milk!

Jeff’s Tips

Notice this recipe doesn’t require vanilla extract? It’s definitely not necessary and allows the cookies & cream flavor to really shine! But if you’re a purist, feel free to add 1 teaspoon in Step 3 after the eggs.

Like I said in the headnote, use any Oreo flavor you desire. Or mix it up so you use different ones for the crust, filling, and topping. Just make sure you use the regular size and not the double- or mega-stuffed for the crust as that can throw things off.

The cream cheese, sour cream, and eggs must be at room temperature so that they blend into a batter properly. If they’re too firm, it’s gonna make for a sad cheesecake.Two hours on the counter should do the trick.

To serve 1-2

Come on. Watch a few episodes of The Golden Girls and the next thing you know, this cheesecake will have vanished.

Excerpted from SUPER SHORTCUT INSTANT POT by Jeffrey Eisner. Copyright © 2023 from Voracious Books, an imprint of Hachette Book Group. Publishing April 2023.