Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

10 Books by LGBTQ+ Authors to Add to Your Reading List

 

We’re proud to highlight some of our favorite books by LGBTQ+ authors. Whether you’re looking for a great novel to take on vacation, shopping for a young reader in your life, or just want to brush up on your LGBTQ+ history, we’ve got a great list of books for you to choose from. Let’s keep Pride going all year long!

 

My Sister

My Sister

by

by

A powerful memoir by two sisters about transitioning, family, and the path to self-realization.

When Orange Is the New Black and Diary of a Future President star Selenis Leyva was young, her hardworking parents brought a new foster child into their warm, loving family in the Bronx. Selenis was immediately smitten; she doted on the baby, who in turn looked up to Selenis and followed her everywhere. The little boy became part of the family. But later, the siblings realized that the child was struggling with their identity. As Marizol transitioned and fought to define herself, Selenis and the family wanted to help, but didn't always have the language to describe what Marizol was going through or the knowledge to help her thrive.

In My Sister, Selenis and Marizol narrate, in alternating chapters, their shared journey, challenges, and triumphs. They write honestly about the issues of violence, abuse, and discrimination that transgender people and women of color--and especially trans women of color--experience daily. And they are open about the messiness and confusion of fully realizing oneself and being properly affirmed by others, even those who love you.

Profoundly moving and instructive, My Sister offers insight into the lives of two siblings learning to be their authentic selves. Ultimately, theirs is a story of hope, one that will resonate with and affirm those in the process of transitioning, watching a loved one transition, and anyone taking control of their gender or sexual identities.

A Year Without a Name

A Year Without a Name

by

For as long as they can remember, Cyrus Grace Dunham felt like a visitor in their own body. Their life was a series of imitations–lovable little girl, daughter, sister, young gay woman–until their profound sense of alienation became intolerable.

Moving between Grace and Cyrus, Dunham brings us inside the chrysalis of gender transition, asking us to bear witness to an uncertain and exhilarating process that troubles our most basic assumptions about who we are and how we are constituted. Written with disarming emotional intensity in a voice uniquely theirs, A Year Without a Name is a potent, thrillingly unresolved queer coming of age story.

Save Yourself

Save Yourself

by

SAVE YOURSELF is full of funny and insightful recollections about everything from coming out (at a Catholic college where sexual orientation wasn’t in the nondiscrimination policy) to how joining the circus can help you become a better comic (so much nudity) to accepting yourself for who you are-even if you’re, say, a bowl cut-sporting, bespectacled, gender-nonconforming child with an eye patch (which Cameron was). Packed with heart, humor, and cringeworthy stories anyone who has gone through puberty, fallen in love, started a career, or had period sex in Rome can relate to, Cameron’s memoir is for that timid, fenced-in kid in all of us-and the fearless stand-up yearning to break free.

Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

Less (Winner of the Pulitzer Prize)

by

In Andrew Sean Greer's 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Less, failed novelist Arthur Less is about to turn fifty when his whole life gets turned upside down. You see, Arthur just received a wedding invitation from an ex-boyfriend whom he dated for nine years. He obviously can't say yes, because... awkward! But he can't say no either, because that just looks like defeat.

So, what does he do? Instead of saying yes to his ex's wedding invite, Arthur says yes to a bunch of half-baked literary engagements that are scattered across the world. That's right—he'll travel to Paris, Berlin, Morocco, and India. He'll fall in and out of love. And, oh yeah, he'll turn fifty. 

Less is, above all, a bittersweet love story that's also genuinely funny—and it's the perfect novel you need on your summer reading list.

Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World

Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World

by

Ivy Aberdeen's Letter to the World is the kind of coming-of-age and coming-out story that can make a young queer girl or boy feel seen.

Twelve-year-old Ivy Aberdeen feels invisible after her family of five is displaced in the wake of a devastating tornado. And, oh-by-the-way, her secret journal full of drawings of girls holding hands went missing in the storm.

But when pages of her journal start showing up in her locker with notes urging her to reveal her true identity, Ivy must decide how to be true to herself. 

Transgender History, second edition

Transgender History, second edition

by

While fiction and humor are good places to settle in for a read, we'd be remiss if we didn't also offer up some nonfiction. After all, when we celebrate Pride, we celebrate a movement that is built out of struggle, policy, and justice. It's history books that help highlight the human struggles, the hard-fought battles, and legal and cultural victories of LGBTQ+ history. We recommend the second edition of Transgender History if you're looking for an exhaustive, yet approachable history of transgender life in America that explains how we arrived where we are today.

Calypso

Calypso

by

David Sedaris is another long-time favorite LGBTQ+ author in the nonfiction arena. Calypso is his latest collection of hilarious essays, but we think it seriously deserves a spot on your TBR list.

When Sedaris buys a beach house on the Carolina coast, he envisions long vacations and nights spent playing board games with his loved ones. The house, which he nicknamed the Sea Section, is every bit what Sedaris hoped for with one exception: he cannot take a vacation from himself.

In turning his gaze upon middle age and mortality, Sedaris's powers of observation turn to himself, his past, and what life is like when your body betrays you. Every bit as funny as you want, but with the at-times dark self-awareness that comes with age.

Trans Like Me

Trans Like Me

by

In Trans Like Me, CN Lester takes on the most pressing questions facing the transgender community today. From the nuances of the media's wording when covering trans issues, to the way gender variant children are portrayed on television, Lester turns modern culture inside-out and expertly lays out the work that's left to be done.

When We Rise

When We Rise

by

Like many LGBTQ+ folks of the 1970s, Cleve Jones went to San Francisco to be a part of the burgeoning gay rights movement taking place there. He worked with Harvey Milk, and when Milk was assassinated, Jones continued Milk's work, until the AIDS epidemic changed his life and shifted his focus.

Fans of Alexander Chee's How to Write an Autobiographical Novel might be particularly interested in Jones's Lambda Literary Award-winning history of the movement.

Equally Wed

Equally Wed

by

Have you ever read a wedding guide meant for straight people? It feels like wearing clothes that just don't quite fit. Equally Wed, however, bypasses heteronormative traditions and language and sets out to provide a wedding guide for LGBTQ+ people that actually feels useful. What's more, Kirsten Palladino's writing infuses the planning process with the excitement that such an event should inspire.

What to Read Next

Great Gifts for Your Favorite Nerds

Great Gifts for Your Favorite Nerds

6 Awesome Books by Women Challenging the Status Quo

5 Awesome Books by Women Challenging the Status Quo

12 LGBTQ+ Characters in Crime Fiction Featured Image

12 LGBTQ+ Characters in Crime Fiction

10 Must-Read Nonfiction Books for College Freshmen

10 Must-Read Nonfiction Books for College Freshmen

6 Stirring Books to Incite Activism

6 Stirring Books to Incite Activism

Todd Parr post thumbnail - 10 of the Best LGBT Baby Books

10 Of The Best LGBT Baby Books