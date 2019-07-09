Marizol Leyva is a transgender model, cook, and activist from the Bronx. She has been featured in publications such as Cosmopolitan, Latina Magazine, Time Magazine’s Motto, and People Magazine’s Latina Love Project Series. She lives in the Bronx.





Multi-talented, award-winning actress Selenis Leyva can currently be seen starring as Gloria Mendoza in the Netflix hit series Orange is the New Black. In addition to her film and television credits, Selenis is an outspoken activist for LGBTQ+ rights, and often invited to college campuses to speak on diversity and inclusion. Through her advocacy, she has been featured in publications such as Splinter, The Huffington Post, Time Magazine’s Motto, and People Magazine’s Latina Love Project Series. She lives in New York City.





Emily Chammah is a writer and an assistant editor at American Short Fiction, where she co-organizes The Insider Prize, a contest for incarcerated writers in Texas. She is the recipient of a 2018-2019 Fulbright Grant in Creative Writing to Jordan and the winner of the 2017 PEN/Robert J. Dau Short Story Prize for Emerging Writers. She lives in Brooklyn.