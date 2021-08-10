The Art of Fiction Trilogy by Robert McKee

Looking to up your fiction writing game? Robert McKee’s Art of Fiction trilogy might just be your best bet. Robert McKee is an author who is well-known for his Story Seminar, which he developed when he was a professor at the University of Southern California. The Story Seminar is a three-day event that provides writing advice and all the information writers need to create compelling stories.

McKee now teaches his world-famous 3-day, 30-hour seminar every year in cities around the world: Los Angeles, New York, Paris, Sydney, Toronto, Boston, San Francisco, Helsinki, Oslo, Munich, Singapore, and Barcelona, just to name a few. Famous almni from McKee’s writing seminars include Peter Jackson, Jane Campion, Geoffrey Rush, Paul Haggis, the writing team for Pixar, and many others.

Now, with McKee’s three books in The Art of Fiction trilogy, aspiring writers can get that same solid writing advice in book form. The three books in McKee’s series on fiction writing cover all the key components necessary to craft an excellent story. From crafting believable characters and character arcs, to writing realistic and compelling dialogue, to knowing how to talk about your story and market it to potential audiences, these books will get writers through every step of the story-making process.

Character You can't have a story without solid characters who have motivations readers and audiences can understand. So why not start your journey through the art of fiction with Robert McKee's book Character: The Art of Role and Cast Design for Page, Stage, and Screen? In this book, Robert McKee takes writers through every aspect of character design. He'll teach you how to create a realistic protagonist with dimensions and complexity. From there, you'll dive into crafting the story's other major characters that help further the story while also adding more depth to the protagonist. And just as importantly, this book will take you through how to create a world for the story through a cast of service and supporting roles. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Dialogue There's so much you can learn about characters and their stories through dialogue. So of course, the next key step in your fiction writing process should be Robert McKee's Dialogue: The Art of Verbal Action for Page, Stage, and Screen. Here, McKee analyzes how characters speak on the screen, on the stage, and on the page. How do writers make the words spoken engaging and believable? McKee gets to the bottom of what works by breaking down key scenes in famous works across genres, including everything from Macbeth to Breaking Bad. By looking at how other writers craft their dialogue, you will learn how to craft artful, impactful speech that is moving and authentic. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Audiobook CD Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo

Storynomics Crafting the story is only the beginning of your journey as a writer. In Storynomics: Story-Driven Marketing in the Post-Advertising World, Robert McKee explains how to take this fiction writing knowledge beyond the page and into the real world. Partnering with digital marketing expert and Skyword CEO Tom Gerace, in Storynomics, McKee creates a guide for brands looking to navigate the rapid decline of interrupt advertising. The contemporary business world is moving away from ad-centric approaches and are moving more into a story-centric business model. Therefore, knowing how to craft a story can get you ahead not only in the world of fiction, but in the world of business. This book illustrates how storytelling skills can help bring brands into the future and deliver results that far surpass traditonal advertising. McKee has helped multiple brands with this approach, including Samsung, Marriott International, Philips, Microsoft, Nike, IBM, and Siemens. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Apple Books

Barnes & Noble

Google Play

Ebooks.com

Kobo