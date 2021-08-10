Tales of Early America

When you think of early America, you likely picture happy connections between colonizers and Native Americans, like the Disney story of Pocahontas. Or perhaps you picture victorious images from the Revolutionary War. But there’s so much more to colonial America and its stories. Alongside the heroics of war and the foundation of democracy were horrible atrocities. The slaughter of Native Americans. The arrival of African slaves. The colonizers who went missing. The Salem Witch Trials. The following books tell the true stories of these powerful historical events.

1619 James Horn's 1619 is the essential history of colonial America. It was the year democracy and slavery came together in Virginia to shape the country that would become the United States of America. In the summer of 1619, the General Assembly—the first gathering of a representative governing group in America—met; a few weeks later, a battered ship arrived carrying the first African slaves. Horn's focus is on that precise paradox of America: horrific slavery amid joyous freedom. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

A Kingdom Strange In 1587, John White and 117 others were trying to build their own colony on Roanoke Island, but things were proving difficult. After a month, with diminishing supplies and unfriendly Native Americans who didn't welcome the colonizers, White went back to England for help. When he returned to the island, ready to rescue his fellow colonists—his friends, his family—they were nowhere to be found. In A Kingdom Strange, historian James Horn dives into new archival materials to piece together the story of what really happened to the Roanoke colonists and their descendants. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

White Devil Stephen Brumwell's White Devil is the story of colonial America's first major conflict: the French and Indian War. France and England, in alliance with Native American tribes, fought in numerous brutal battles and raids, including the massacre of the British garrison of Fort William Henry. In retaliation for that battle, the Major Robert Rogers and his men surprised the Abenaki Indian village of St. Francis, slaughtering its inhabitants while they slept. The white men, of course, were heralded as heroes by their fellow colonists. The Abenakis, however, referred to Rogers as the Wobomagonda—White Devil. This is their story. ebook Arrow Icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Dwellings Linda Hogan writes beautifully about all aspects of nature—sky, earth, water, and animals—and about how every living thing is full of its own integrity, grace, and integrity. Dwellings is a meditation on ancient past and bright futures, from the first Native Americans to the last of humankind. Perfect Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

New World, Inc A small group of English merchant adventurers—not the Pilgrims—were the earliest founders of America. Nearly a century before the Mayflower sailed, they formed a joint-stock company and sought new markets and trading partners to aide their woolen cloth exports. First they set out for Cathay-China, with their eyes set on silks and exotic luxuries, before turning west and finding the New World. John Butman and Simon Targett's New World, Inc. relies on extensive archives and interpretations of historical records to bring together the story of this group of adventurers, from their time in London and experiences at sea, to exploring America. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.