The Best World War I History Books

For all the history buffs out there, we have some great World War I books to quench your historian thirst. The books on this list cover many of the lesser-known sides of the Great War, from the ravaging of the Middle East and the creation of Czecho-Slovakia to the Black soldiers who fought for American rights they didn’t have themselves. Each book here is full of rich detail and thrilling accounts to bring the war to life in your imagination.

We Return Fighting Black soldiers served in World War I for the United States, fighting for rights they did not yet have for themselves at home. They often worked in segregated units in labor and support duties, though, rather than in combat. Kinshasha Holman's book, We Return Fighting, is a stunning collection of essays, artifacts, medals, and photographs that showcase the wartime efforts of these forgotten Black soldiers. Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

Hundred Days The Hundred Days Campaign, four months of some of the bloodiest combat of World War I, ended with Allied victory. Historian Nick Loyd weaves the tale of that campaign in Hundred Days, complete with the exciting details of surprise attacks, innovative artillery tactics, and fancy equipment. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

