Strengthen and Grow Your Relationship with These Helpful Books

The saying “time heals all wounds” is sage advice. Time can be a great healer. But time can also cause a lot of problems. Take relationships, for instance. Over time, many lengthy romantic relationships encounter strife or fall into a rut, and time can cause the dismantling of the friendships of people who were once close.

It is sad, but it is true. It happens to everyone. Perhaps a small slight left unresolved has grown into a huge chasm between you and your friend. Or you and your partner have fallen into a too-comfortable routine that you can’t seem to break. These things can be fixed! The important relationships are worth fighting for, whether it’s a marriage or a lifelong best friend.

This list is made up of eight books to motivate and inspire you in whatever relationship you are in, whether you are seeking dating, romance, or relationship advice, or are interested in the history of sex advice, a fantastic essays collection about relationships, or even wedding planning help. These books will help you identify the issues in your relationship, strengthen your bonds, and achieve your goals. Maybe the real relationships were the books we read along the way.

The Love Gap Why are so many men afraid to date smart women? In today's world, women can compete equally with men in any field, yet research shows that smart women still find it harder to find romance. Journalist Jenna Birch has given a name to the difference between who men say they want to date and who they actually commit to: "the love gap." Using data, research, and in-depth interviews with experts and real-life relationship stories, Birch's guide establishes a new framework, helping reading to navigate the modern relationship playing field and the tricky dynamics that impact it. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

Equally Wed Five years after full marriage equality became law, most wedding books, magazines, and blogs are still aimed at a groom and a bride. Palladino recognized the lack of resources for LGBTQ+ couples who are looking to wed, so she created this helpful guide. This incredibly comprehensive guide includes ideas on how to create a meaningful, personalized ceremony; LGBTQ+ fashion advice; dealing with homophobia among family members; and hiring equality-minded wedding pros and getting the most for your dollar. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Relationship Rescue The cover may read 'Phillip C. McGraw,' but he's better known to the world as Dr. Phil, the board-certified and licensed clinical psychologist who has written countless New York Times bestselling books, and also hosts a nationally syndicated daily one-hour series. Dr. Phil's goal is to bust the myths of what a good relationship is supposed to look like. He uses his trademark "tell it like it is" approach to guide readers through the steps of taking responsibility for their relationships and getting them back on track. And if you need more proof that this book works, the numbers don't lie: Relationship Rescue now has over one million copies in print. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Getting Naked Again Whether you have been out of the dating game for a while, recently widowed, or newly divorced, clinical psychologist and New York Times bestselling author Judith Sills, PhD, has practical advice for women who are looking for a new romance. Getting Naked Again navigates the world of midlife dating with humor and heart, and offers up useful advice about sex, finances, and dating strategies to any woman who might be looking to get back into the dating game. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Story of Sex This is a thorough look at the history of sex, told with charming illustrations and delightful dialogue. From the beginning of mankind to the digital age of pornography, people have thought about—and had—sex. This graphic novel explores the many facets of sex in civilizations, from taboos to religion to gender equality. It's a fun, informative book to read on your own or with a partner. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

How to Be a Friend to a Friend Who's Sick Letty Cottin Pogrebin uses her own experience as a breast cancer survivor to discuss how difficult it can be for people to know how to help their friends when they are experiencing an illness. Sometimes the things that people want to do for their sick friends are the opposite of what they need. Pogrebin has collected advice and wisdom from dozens of interviews with her fellow patients and other veterans of serious illness to create a caring comprehensive guide to what sick people wished their friends knew about how best to comfort and help them. It is an invaluable resource to anyone whose friend is going through an unfortunate illness, or for anyone who is sick and wants to help their friend understand what they need. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

True and Constant Friends And last, but not least, True and Constant Friends is a bestselling look at the many different important relationships with women in our lives. Kelley Paul has kept in close contact with her six college friends over the years, and during the year of a milestone birthday, she asked each of them to tell her a story about an important woman in their lives. The inspirational six stories are collected here, along with Paul's own story, artwork by the women of HomeFront Family Preservation Center, and words of wisdom by other authors and poets. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

