Perfect Gifts for Broadway Enthusiasts Missing Broadway

With Broadway shutdown until sometime in 2021, chances are the musical theatre lovers in your life are really missing that musical magic in their lives. Since you can’t buy tickets to the next great show, these seven books are the next best thing to a playbill! Featuring some of the best Broadway shows in recent years, they make great gifts this holiday season!

Jagged Little Pill Based on her bestselling album, Jagged Little Pill is a musical that fully incorporates Alanis Morrissette's music to tell a story of addiction, growth, and healing. It follows MJ, a suburban mom struggling with an opioid addiction while her husband is addicted to porn, her daughter is coming out, and her son is expected to carry the weight of family expectations. The book is introduced by Morissette, and contains details about how her album was adapted into a musical, full of anecdotes and backstage details, along with insights about Morissette's lasting contribution to music and libretto. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover

West Side Story West Side Story is a classic musical inspired by Romeo and Juliet, and it was a Broadway hit before it became a classic movie that is still watched and beloved by audiences nearly sixty years later. Richard Barrios is a film historian who takes an in-depth look at the production of the movie, highlighting the differences between it and the stage production, compromises and sacrifices that were made, and how this film went on to become such a hit. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Hardcover Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Must-See Musicals Film critic and historian Richard Barrios has selected fifty of the best musical films spanning nine decades, with beautiful photographs and small analyses about what makes these musicals so great. Barrios includes a range of memorable films, from The Jazz Singer to Rocky Horror Picture Show to La La Land. Not only does Barrios showcase some amazing musicals, but he looks at how musicals have evolved over the decades. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Stop the Show! For the theater fan who is interested in the history and inner-workings of stage productions, gift Stop the Show!, a fascinating account of all the ways that live performances can sometimes go sideways. Schreiber has collected various stories from stages across the U.S. and UK, told by actors, technicians, make-up artists, and more. This is a fun collection of insider history, like the equivalent to TV bloopers! ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

We hope that even if you can’t see a live show right now, these books will keep you entertained!