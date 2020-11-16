Perfect Gifts for Broadway Enthusiasts Missing Broadway
With Broadway shutdown until sometime in 2021, chances are the musical theatre lovers in your life are really missing that musical magic in their lives. Since you can’t buy tickets to the next great show, these seven books are the next best thing to a playbill! Featuring some of the best Broadway shows in recent years, they make great gifts this holiday season!
Hamilton
by Lin-Manuel Miranda
by Jeremy McCarter
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the revolutionary and exciting new musical Hamilton, about the founding founder Alexander Hamilton's journey from being an orphan from the Caribbean to becoming one fo the most influential men of the early days of the United States of America. Hamilton: The Revolution contains lyrics to all of the memorable songs, annotations and notes from creator Lin-Manual Miranda, as well as interviews, insights, and photographs from this legendary production.
Jagged Little Pill
Introduction by Alanis Morissette
Commentaries by Full Cast
Based on her bestselling album, Jagged Little Pill is a musical that fully incorporates Alanis Morrissette's music to tell a story of addiction, growth, and healing. It follows MJ, a suburban mom struggling with an opioid addiction while her husband is addicted to porn, her daughter is coming out, and her son is expected to carry the weight of family expectations. The book is introduced by Morissette, and contains details about how her album was adapted into a musical, full of anecdotes and backstage details, along with insights about Morissette's lasting contribution to music and libretto.
West Side Story
by Richard Barrios
by Turner Classic Movies
West Side Story is a classic musical inspired by Romeo and Juliet, and it was a Broadway hit before it became a classic movie that is still watched and beloved by audiences nearly sixty years later. Richard Barrios is a film historian who takes an in-depth look at the production of the movie, highlighting the differences between it and the stage production, compromises and sacrifices that were made, and how this film went on to become such a hit.
Come From Away: Welcome to the Rock
by Irene Sankoff
by David Hein
With Laurence Maslon
Come From Away is a musical based on the real events of September 11, 2001, when all planes were grounded following the terrorist attack and 38 passenger jets had to make an emergency landing in Newfoundland, Canada. The residents of the small town near the airport opened their homes and hearts to all of the displaced passengers in a time of great uncertainty and fear, and friendships were born. This book contains all of the lyrics to the hit songs, and includes behind-the-scenes photos and real stories from the people who inspired this musical.
Dear Evan Hansen
by Steven Levenson
by Benj Pasek
by Justin Paul
Dear Evan Hansen: Through the Window is the authorized behind-the-scenes look at the hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. It chronicles how the idea for the musical began nearly ten years before it ever hit the stage, and takes readers through the development of the script and musical to casting, rehearsals, and finally performance. This is the perfect companion book for anyone who loves the show!
Must-See Musicals
by Richard Barrios
Foreword by Michael Feinstein
by Turner Classic Movies
Film critic and historian Richard Barrios has selected fifty of the best musical films spanning nine decades, with beautiful photographs and small analyses about what makes these musicals so great. Barrios includes a range of memorable films, from The Jazz Singer to Rocky Horror Picture Show to La La Land. Not only does Barrios showcase some amazing musicals, but he looks at how musicals have evolved over the decades.
Stop the Show!
by Brad Schreiber
For the theater fan who is interested in the history and inner-workings of stage productions, gift Stop the Show!, a fascinating account of all the ways that live performances can sometimes go sideways. Schreiber has collected various stories from stages across the U.S. and UK, told by actors, technicians, make-up artists, and more. This is a fun collection of insider history, like the equivalent to TV bloopers!
We hope that even if you can’t see a live show right now, these books will keep you entertained!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use