Irene Sankoff

Irene Sankoff and David Hein (Book, Music & Lyrics) are an Olivier Award-winning Canadian married writing team. Their musical Come From Away is the winner of “Best Musical” across North America and London. Come From Away broke house records at the La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory en route to Broadway, going on to win a Tony Award, 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards, 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards, 4 Olivier Awards, 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards, 4 Helen Hayes Awards, 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards, 3 Drama Desk Awards, 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards, and 3 Dora Awards. David and Irene were nominated for Tony Awards for Best Book and Score and received a Grammy nomination for the Come From Away album. David and Irene are the recipients of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Award and the Meritorious Service Cross of Canada.



Laurence Maslon (Text) is an arts professor at New York University’s Graduate Acting Program. He hosts the weekly radio program, “Broadway to Main Street” and has written for several PBS documentary series, including American Masters, and authored a dozen books, including most recently Broadway to Main Street: How Show Tunes Enchanted America. He served on the nominating committee for the Tony Awards from 2007 to 2010 and has written for the New York Times, the New Yorker, Playbill, HuffPost, and more.

