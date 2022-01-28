9 Nonfiction Books to Honor Black History Month

by Jessica Pryde

Black History Month is a time in which we recognize and honor those who have come before us and the work they have done and continue to do in service of the African American experience, the United States, and the world as a whole. Here are nine works of nonfiction—history, memoir, sociology, etc—that dig into the past, present, and future of Black existence with an eye towards a better tomorrow.

Stamped from the Beginning

Stamped from the Beginning

by Ibram X. Kendi

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

In the Preface of Stamped from the Beginning, Ibram X. Kendi writes “As I carefully studied America’s racial past, […] I saw two distinct historical forces. I saw a dual and dueling history of racial progress and the simultaneous progression of racism. I saw the antiracist force of equality and the racist for of inequality marching forward, progressing in rhetoric, in tactics, in policies.” And so in looking at the lives of five specific Americans, Kendi approaches the alternating ways in which race and racism have shaped many aspects of American life.

Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail

Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail

by Deborah D. Douglas

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Filled with the history of the American Civil Rights Movement, Moon U.S. Civil Rights Trail isn’t just a traveler’s guide; it offers a detailed tour of Black history in the United States. Itineraries and traveler’s tips are only the beginning of the journey through important sites in not just the mid-20th Century activism for equal rights under and beyond the law, but the places that led to Black presence in those moments in time.

Unseen

Unseen

by Dana Canedy

by Darcy Eveleigh

by Damien Cave

by Rachel L. Swarns

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

More than just a compilation of photographs, Unseen chronicles a long-hidden history of the modern Black experience as might have been presented in The New York Times. Discovered in the Times photo archives, this vast collection of never before published images of both day-to-day and more famous Black lives includes descriptions and reflections to go along with the moving and intimate photos that sat untouched for so long.

The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Autobiography of Martin Luther King, Jr.

by Clayborne Carson

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Using existing published and unpublished works to compile a thorough autobiographical work, editor Clayborne Carson has created a religious and political history of the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Carson has pieced together essays, speeches, private papers, and other materials to outline the key points in Dr. King’s life in his own words, or as close to his own words as possible.

So You Want to Talk About Race

So You Want to Talk About Race

by Ijeoma Oluo

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

So You Want to Talk About Race looks at both the history and the present of racial presence and disparities in the United States—not just where we are today but how we got there. With discussions about police brutality, privilege, white feminism, and other elements of racial privilege and discrimination that flood systems of government, economy, and social justice, Ijeoma Oluo gets into the weeds of just how much of the backbone of the United States rests against racial prejudice and discrimination.

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?

by Beverly Daniel Tatum

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

In the 20th anniversary edition of Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria, Beverly Daniel Tatum explores different contemporary conversations about race and race relations, revisiting her original 1997 text and updating it for the changes in the world and the demographics of the United States. Using her background in psychology and historical research, she uses situations and examples to explore the best ways to discuss race on a basic and multiracial level.

Across That Bridge

Across That Bridge

by John Lewis

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

A prominent figure himself in contemporary history, Congressman John Lewis discusses the importance of modern protest, and its origins in the Civil Rights Movement in which he began his activist career. With words of guidance to people of all ages looking to make change in their situations and their world, Congressman Lewis reflects on his own experiences to help readers look towards a future of hope.

Long Walk to Freedom

Long Walk to Freedom

by Nelson Mandela

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

In Long Walk to Freedom, Nelson Mandela recounts his life, from his tribal beginnings through his involvement in the African National Congress, including their actions against South African apartheid, his imprisonment and release, and election as President of the Republic of South Africa. Offering insight into ways in which South Africa and the world can move towards a more peaceful existence, Mandela presents not only his own history, but that of a changing nation.

A Child's Introduction to African American History

A Child's Introduction to African American History

by Jabari Asim

Illustrated by Lynn Gaines

Amazon
Barnes & Noble
Books-A-Million
Indiebound
Bookshop
Hudson Booksellers
Powell's
Target
Walmart

Complete with color illustrations, A Child’s Introduction to African American History is a comprehensive guide to Black history, outlining the lives of prominent members of American history from politicians to activists to athletes and celebrities. Beginning with a definition of Black history and an explanation of the Atlantic slave trade, Asim covers the entirety of American history with regards to the Black experience, and then pivots to break down the lives of individuals and movements in more depth, sometimes including primary sources like speeches and letters.

There are so many elements of Black history, antiracism, and activism; this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to thinking about the hard questions and looking to prominent figures in our past to answer them.

 

What to Read Next

Books by Black authors in a diagonal grid

Black Authors

3 Family Reads On Top of a Blue Background

Family Reads: Celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month Reads

Black History Month Reads

self-love and acceptance

Self-Love and Acceptance

The NOVL Blog, Featured Image for Article: Black Voices to Celebrate Black History Month

Black Voices to Celebrate Black History Month

Books to Celebrate Black History Month