7 Books on Space to Read After Watching Lightyear

Lightyear, a movie based on the well-loved character Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, just released and is sending many of us down memory lane. For the younger crowd, there may be a reanimated love for all things out of this world.

So, want to blast off into space? Whether you’re a student, teacher, or parent, these books are perfect for picking up after watching Lightyear!

Get ready to blast off into the space! This interactive, fact-filled book by two space experts takes kids aged 8-12 on a journey through the universe with answers to all their questions on space exploration–from what the first rockets looked like and the first animal in space to what space food tastes like and what it’s like to live in zero gravity.

In the second book in this series, Archie, his dad, and Pockets fly to a planet in peril: someone is stealing the water from this underwater world! Can Archie and Pockets save the day? Archie Morningstar’s dad drives a taxi through outer space! And with the help of a talking cat named Pockets, Archie and his dad help fight crime across the universe.

Katherine knew it was wrong that African Americans didn’t have the same rights as others–as wrong as 5+5=12. She knew it was wrong that people thought women could only be teachers or nurses–as wrong as 10-5=3. And she proved everyone wrong by zooming ahead of her classmates, starting college at fifteen, and eventually joining NASA, where her calculations helped pioneer America’s first manned flight into space, its first manned orbit of Earth, and the world’s first trip to the moon!

What’s better than space or building with LEGO bricks? Building amazing space projects out of your LEGO bricks, of course! Brick by Brick Space provides more than twenty-five amazing projects to build with your LEGO bricks. Follow the easy step-by-step instructions to create space stations, satellites, planets, rocket ships, and more. Scattered throughout are fun and fascinating facts about space exploration and the various objects that are orbiting our world. This is a must-have book for any space enthusiast or LEGO lover.