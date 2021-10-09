9 Books on Depression

Depression Resources

Mental health is every bit as important as physical health. And yet, all too often, the impact of depression and other mental illnesses is underestimated, and people who struggle with depression are not taken seriously. Fortunately, help is available. It takes many forms, including therapy and other professional treatments. And there are plenty of books that offer ways to improve your life and mental health. Because everyone is different, no depression guidebook will work as a one-size-fits-all solution. So take a moment to learn about the books spotlighted in this article and see which one might fit you best.

The Depression Cure If you prefer not to treat your depression with drugs, or if drugs just don't work for you, try Dr. Stephen Ilardi's The Depression Cure. This book recommends six lifestyle changes that can help you feel better in both body and mind. While the changes themselves are necessary and important, the way you implement them is up to you. For example, exercise is important, but you decide what type of exercise you do, and whether or not you want to exercise with others. It's all about finding what works for you. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Straight Talk on Depression For a Christian-based approach to depression treatment, Straight Talk on Depression is the self-help book for you. It teaches that you already have the tools to cope with the bad things in life. All you need is the guidance provided by author Joyce Meyer and the faith that Christ will help you. The book also includes quotes from scriptures that will give you strength as you work to overcome your depression. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

The Color of My Mind People of all races can suffer from mental illness, but people of color are too often left out of the mental health conversation. The Color of My Mind features photographs of and quotes from people of color who struggle not only with mental illness, but with finding good mental health care. On a brighter note, the interviewees share treatment methods that have worked for them and positive lessons they took away from their struggles. Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Shades of Blue Sometimes, just knowing that you are not alone can help you feel better. The stories in Shades of Blue were written by over 30 writers, all of whom have had personal experience depression, suicide, drug use, and other mental health issues. Their stark, honest, but ultimately hopeful tales show that it is possible to live with and recover from mental illness. You might not find the proverbial "light at the end of the tunnel," but you can live a happy and fulfilling life even with your depression. ebook Arrow Icon Arrow icon Trade Paperback Buy Book Arrow Icon Arrow icon Amazon

Eileen Gonzalez is a freelance writer from Connecticut. She has a Master’s degree in communications and years of experience writing about pop culture. She contributes to Book Riot and Foreword Reviews, and she occasionally tweets at @eileen2thestars.