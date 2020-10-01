6 Memoirs and Autobiographies That Will Inspire You

The following six memoirs and autobiographies are inspiring for different reasons. But all of these stories have one major thing in common. All of these stories are about people who overcome major obstacles to fight for what they want or what they believe is right. In those moments when you’re searching for hope, faith, or the strength to speak up for yourself, reach for one of these books.



Shrill Author Lindy West is a columnist for The Guardian and a contributor to This American Life. In her memoir Shrill, West reflects on what it's like being a woman growing up in a culture that expects women to be small, compliant, and quiet. From a very early age, West understood that she was none of those things. Lindy West looks back at her childhood, when she used to try to hide her big body and her opinionated personality in the hopes of being accepted. And she looks at how she eventually began to change her outlook on herself and the way people saw her. Now, Lindy West is an activist who champions feminism, social justice, and positive body images for people of all sizes. This is her insightful and often humorous journey of how she became the woman she is today and stopped listening to what the world told her she was supposed to be. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober — Catherine Gray’s The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober is a personal memoir about her struggles and victories with alcoholism. But this book is unique in that Gray also looks beyond her own experiences to examine how society pushes drinking. Gray talks to neuroscientists and psychologists about the reasons behind our drinking habits and what drinking does to our brains and bodies. Through Gray’s own personal journey toward sobriety and her thorough and thought-provoking research, this book will provide you with the tools and motivation to ditch drinking.