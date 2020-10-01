5 Stories of Magic, Mysteries, and Adventure

If you’re looking for a way to infuse some magic and excitement into your everyday life, there’s no better way to do so than through fantasy novels! Whether you prefer magical realism grounded in our own world or magical novels set in other realms, there’s an adventure to be found in the pages of each of these recommendations!





The Regrets Rachel can't stop thinking about the handsome young man who lurks around her Brooklyn bus stop all day–and when she finally musters up the courage to approach him, she's thrilled to find that despite his melancholy air, they connect in exciting ways. There's just two problems: Thomas is dead, stuck on Earth for 90 days. And he's not supposed to talk to anyone–but he just broke that rule for Rachel. The Regrets is a surreal and quirky book about love with a supernatural twist that you won't soon forget. ebook Arrow Icon Hardcover

Roar Roar is a fantastical and feminist short story collection in which Ahern explores femininity and the surreal. These thirty stories take on a fairy-tale feel with titles like "The Woman Who Grew Wings" and "The Woman Who Sowed Seeds of Doubt," and each explores a magical or surreal aspect of modern womanhood, such as a woman who returns her husband at the store in exchange for a better model, or another woman finds herself literally swallowed up by the floor during an embarrassing moment. This is a sly and magical book about feminism and power that's not to be missed. ebook Arrow Icon Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Trade Paperback

The New Moon's Arms When Calamity begins menopause, she discovers an ability that she thought had been lost to her in her childhood: discovering lost things. It begins with small objects, such as jewelry and dishes she hasn't seen in years. Then the lost things become bigger, such as a cashew grove. Finally, she finds a young boy washed up on the beach. Calamity takes him in, despite the conflict it raises in her own life, and becomes determined to provide him a safe home. But his appearance in her life will force Calamity to face the biggest loss in her life: the disappearance of her mother. ebook Buy Book Arrow Icon Amazon

The Thief-Taker’s Apprentice by Stephen Deas

Berren has grown up on the rough streets of his city with little to live on but what he can steal. When he attends the execution of three thieves and sees the thief-taker receive a reward, Berren decides he’ll steal from him—but when he fails, Berren finds himself in an even more perilous position. Berren must become the thief-taker’s apprentice, learning the tricks of an assassin’s trade as a plot draws him deep into the politics and struggles of a fantastical city full of dark secrets and surprising twists.

What fantastical book will you explore next?

