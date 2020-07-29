Start Your Own Book Club with These Celebrity Picks
The best thing about the bookish internet is that so many celebrities share what they’re reading and start their own book clubs. Reese Witherspoon has Hello Sunshine, Emma Watson has Our Shared Shelf, Emma Roberts has Belletrist, and of course, Oprah has her book club that predates the bookish internet. What better way to honor them and their reading lives than to start your own book club with books celebrities have loved? From classics to contemporary, fiction to nonfiction, these books cover all of the literary landscape—vetted by the celebs you love to follow.
Here are just a few celebrity book club pics to get your to-read list fired up.
Conviction
by Denise Mina
In this Reese Witherspoon book club pick, a normal woman finds herself on the run after a her secret past is exposed. Anna loves true crime podcasts—her one escape—and is listening to one on the morning her husband comes downstairs with an announcement and leaves. But the episode she's listening to pertains to a crime she knows on a personal level. She knows one of the victims and believes she knows what really happened. Conviction by Denise Mina is the tale of the wild adventure Anna explores through the world she left behind in an effort to try to solve the crime.
The Power
by Naomi Alderman
Naomi Alderman's The Power is an intensely feminist take on speculative fiction. It was a pick for Emma Watson's book club, and it makes perfect sense for her audience of young feminist readers. What if we lived in a world that had the tables turned, where women and teenage girls held immense physical power? The world resets and men begin to experience the oppression women have faced for centuries. And our world, the one we're living in now, is exposed for what it truly is. This book will leave you with a lot to think about.
Rebecca
by Daphne du Maurier
Emma Roberts's book club read Daphne du Maurier's classic Gothic novel Rebecca because, well, everyone should read this book. Our unnamed heroine meets widower Maxim de Winter, and soon they're engaged to be married. She was orphaned as a child and worked as a maid, so she couldn't believe her luck in finding this handsome, charming man. Until she arrives at the massive estate and sees the equally massive shadow his dead wife casts over their lives.
Behold the Dreamers
Imbolo Mbue
In this stunning Oprah's Book Club pick, a Cameroonian family sets down roots in Harlem with hopes of a better life. Jende Jonga lands a spectacular job as a chauffeur for a big time executive and soon, his wife, Neni, gets to work at his boss's summer home in the Hamptons. The Jongas see a bright future for themselves as they work hard, but soon, they catch wind of the dark secrets of the family they work for. Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue is the story of loyalty, prosperity, and the American dream.
Holidays on Ice
by David Sedaris
David Sedaris's hilarious collection of holiday stories, Holidays on Ice, was a delightful Lena Dunham book club pick. It is the perfect holiday book to read, with Sedaris's tales of working as an elf at Macy's, explaining the Easter Bunny to French people, and exploring the puzzling holiday traditions of other nations. And there's a story about a Christmas turd. Sedaris covers all the holidays and all the wacky times that ensue around them in this deeply humorous story collection.
Trick Mirror
Jia Tolentino
Florence Welch's fabulous book club read Jia Tolentino's Trick Mirror, a collection of essays about growing up on the internet. From weddings and reality TV (which she starred in as a teen!) to athleisure and Barre, Tolentino has a hot, feminist take. She's a brilliant writer and thinks deeply about our culture, and relays those thoughts in a refreshing way.
Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.