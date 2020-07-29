Start Your Own Book Club with These Celebrity Picks

The best thing about the bookish internet is that so many celebrities share what they’re reading and start their own book clubs. Reese Witherspoon has Hello Sunshine, Emma Watson has Our Shared Shelf, Emma Roberts has Belletrist, and of course, Oprah has her book club that predates the bookish internet. What better way to honor them and their reading lives than to start your own book club with books celebrities have loved? From classics to contemporary, fiction to nonfiction, these books cover all of the literary landscape—vetted by the celebs you love to follow.

Here are just a few celebrity book club pics to get your to-read list fired up.

Conviction In this Reese Witherspoon book club pick, a normal woman finds herself on the run after a her secret past is exposed. Anna loves true crime podcasts—her one escape—and is listening to one on the morning her husband comes downstairs with an announcement and leaves. But the episode she's listening to pertains to a crime she knows on a personal level. She knows one of the victims and believes she knows what really happened. Conviction by Denise Mina is the tale of the wild adventure Anna explores through the world she left behind in an effort to try to solve the crime.

The Power Naomi Alderman's The Power is an intensely feminist take on speculative fiction. It was a pick for Emma Watson's book club, and it makes perfect sense for her audience of young feminist readers. What if we lived in a world that had the tables turned, where women and teenage girls held immense physical power? The world resets and men begin to experience the oppression women have faced for centuries. And our world, the one we're living in now, is exposed for what it truly is. This book will leave you with a lot to think about.

Behold the Dreamers In this stunning Oprah's Book Club pick, a Cameroonian family sets down roots in Harlem with hopes of a better life. Jende Jonga lands a spectacular job as a chauffeur for a big time executive and soon, his wife, Neni, gets to work at his boss's summer home in the Hamptons. The Jongas see a bright future for themselves as they work hard, but soon, they catch wind of the dark secrets of the family they work for. Behold the Dreamers by Imbolo Mbue is the story of loyalty, prosperity, and the American dream.

Trick Mirror Florence Welch's fabulous book club read Jia Tolentino's Trick Mirror, a collection of essays about growing up on the internet. From weddings and reality TV (which she starred in as a teen!) to athleisure and Barre, Tolentino has a hot, feminist take. She's a brilliant writer and thinks deeply about our culture, and relays those thoughts in a refreshing way.

Ashley Holstrom is a book person, designing them and writing about them for Book Riot. She lives near Chicago with her cat named after Hemingway and her bookshelves organized by color.