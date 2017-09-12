What would happen if women suddenly possessed a fierce new power?





“The Power is our era’s The Handmaid’s Tale.” –Ron Charles, Washington Post





*WINNER OF THE BAILEYS WOMEN’S PRIZE FOR FICTION*





“Alderman’s writing is beautiful, and her intelligence seems almost limitless. She also has a pitch-dark sense of humor that she wields perfectly.” –Michael Schaub, NPR





All over the world women and girls are discovering they have the power. With a flick of the fingers they can inflict terrible pain, and even death. And with this small twist of nature, everything changes drastically.Ambitious and provocative, visceral and page-turning, award-winning author Naomi Alderman’s THE POWER at once takes us on a journey to an alternate reality and exposes our own world in bold and surprising ways.