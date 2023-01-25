The Passover Shop

Every year Jews are called to perform a Passover Seder, and the right Haggadah is the blueprint that makes it come alive. Both proudly traditional and vibrantly modern, this new Passover Haggadah from Tablet is the perfect guide for these times, when our tables are filled with people of different backgrounds, knowledge, and experience. It includes the entirety of the Seder text—in Hebrew, English, and a newly developed transliteration that makes the Hebrew surprisingly accessible—along with contemporary questions, illustrations, and meditations on freedom, community, destiny, and other topics that will engage your whole group.

A New Haggadah for Us All