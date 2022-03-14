World Poetry Day
Enjoy this beautiful collection of powerful poetry from respected and highly celebrated writers.
The Type
by Sarah Kay
Sarah Kay's powerful spoken word poetry performances have gone viral, with more than 10 million online views and thousands more in global live audiences. In her second single-poem volume, Kay takes readers along a lyrical road toward empowerment, exploring the promise and complicated reality of being a woman.
During her spoken word poetry performances, audiences around the world have responded strongly to Sarah Kay's poem The Type. As Kay wrote in The Huffington Post: "Much media attention has been paid to what it means to 'be a woman,' but often the conversation focuses on what it means to be a woman in relation to others. I believe these relationships are important. I also think it is possible to define ourselves solely as individuals... We have the power to define ourselves: by telling our own stories, in our own words, with our own voices."
Never-before-published in book form, The Type is illustrated throughout and perfect for gift-giving.
You Drive Me Crazy
by Mary D. Esselman
by Elizabeth Ash Velez
They’ve helped people mend their broken hearts in The Hell With Love and guided them toward independence and fulfillment in Kiss Off. Now, editors Mary D. Esselman and Elizabeth Ash Vélez are back with their third collection of poems to help readers jumpstart the passion in their relationships, brush off the inertia of everyday life, and celebrate love. While retaining the trademark wit and sassiness the editors are known for, YOU DRIVE ME CRAZY: Love Poems for Real Life takes readers on an achingly beautiful journey through the entire spectrum of the heart, with poems that memorialize the blush of first love, lust, loss, doubt, rediscovery, and everlasting love by such masters of verse as Louise Gluck and Pablo Neruda, among others.
The 100 Best Love Poems of All Time
by Leslie Pockell
Words of Love...and seduction, heartbreak, adoration, and passion. Revisit the Classics:
"He Is More Than a Hero" by Sappho Sonnet 18 ("Let Me Not to the Marriage of True Minds") by William Shakespeare "She Walks in Beauty" by Lord Byron Enjoy Old Favorites: "To My Dear and Loving Husband" by Anne Bradstreet "The Owl and the Pussycat" by Edward Lear "When I Was One and Twenty" by A. E. Housman Make Surprising Discoveries: "Your Catfish Friend" by Richard Brautigan "To Alice B. Toklas" by Gertrude Stein "Valentine" by Donald Hall "True Love" by Judith Viorst Carry this book wherever you go. It's a perfect companion to read alone or to share with that special person in your life. The 100 Best Love Poems of all Time.
The Letters of Allen Ginsberg
by Allen Ginsberg
by Bill Morgan
Allen Ginsberg (1926-1997) was one of twentieth-century literature's most prolific letter-writers. This definitive volume showcases his correspondence with some of the most original and interesting artists of his time, including Jack Kerouac, William S. Burroughs, Gregory Corso, Neal Cassady, Lionel Trilling, Charles Olson, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Philip Whalen, Peter Orlovsky, Philip Glass, Arthur Miller, Ken Kesey, and hundreds of others.
Through his letter writing, Ginsberg coordinated the efforts of his literary circle and kept everyone informed about what everyone else was doing. He also preached the gospel of the Beat movement by addressing political and social issues in countless letters to publishers, editors, and the news media, devising an entirely new way to educate readers and disseminate information. Drawing from numerous sources, this collection is both a riveting life in letters and an intimate guide to understanding an entire creative generation.
Word Warriors
Edited by Alix Olson
Foreword by Eve Ensler
Female spoken word artists have become the spokeswomen for a new generation. This demanding oral poetry of the early 21st century has defined a vanguard of lithely muscled voices, women who think and act decisively to create their distinctive and desperately earned realities.
The combination of the eminent slam movement and the upsurge of bold underground feminism has created a unique pool of women who verbally challenge society on all fronts. Editor Alix Olson (internationally touring spoken word artist-activist) brought together a variety of astounding spoken word artists for Word Warriors.
Included in this collection are Patricia Smith and Eileen Myles, two of our most formidable spoken-word foremothers, Tony-award winners Sarah Jones, Suheir Hammad and Staceyann Chin, recording artists Bitch and Lynn Breedlove from the dyke-punk band Tribe 8, award-winning writer Michelle Tea, and many more. These women join other amazing artists from many different backgrounds to create Word Warriors, a powerful and comprehensive collection of work from the best and brightest female spoken word artists today.
