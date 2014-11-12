Julie Andrew’s Collection of Poems, Songs, and Lullabies

By Julie Andrews and Emma Walton Hamilton

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Language Development and Reading: Short Stories/Anthologies, Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes: Anthology

Grades: P-17

In this comprehensive collection, coauthors Julie Andrews and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton share a diverse assortment of their most cherished poems, songs, lullabies, hymns, and more.

Featuring a wide range of beloved classics from William Shakespeare, Emily Dickenson, and Robert Frost to playful poems by Jack Prelutsky and Shel Silverstein, this is the perfect collection for families to share throughout the years. Julie and Emma additionally contribute a number of their own poems and reveal the stories behind some of their family favorites. James McMullan’s stunning watercolor paintings bring each page to glorious life with his spectacular vision and artistic point of view.

The Collection, now featuring a brand-new cover design, is packaged with a special CD featuring mother and daughter alternately recording twenty-one poems, some of which are recited together. This special keepsake anthology is one that readers of all ages will return to and treasure.

PRAISE

“Lavishly illustrated with watercolors, this heartfelt volume will surely be popular as a read-aloud.” – Horn Book

“The broad potpourri of voices, given a modern yet comforting flair with the artwork, is bound to become a favorite.” – PW

“This is a warmly sentimental collection, leavened with humor and poignancy.” – SLJ