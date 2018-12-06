Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Read all of Preston and Child’s Books in Order

Grand Central Publishing

Discover the Thrilling Pendergast Series in Chronological Order

 

Preston & Child returned in December 2018 with their #1 bestselling series featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast with Verses for the Dead, taking the rogue agent down south to solve a batch of killings in Miami Beach. Of course, Pendergast’s story doesn’t start there, travel the world with all 19 books in the Pendergast Series, starting with Relic all the way through Verses for the Dead.

 

Pendergast #19: Verses for the Dead

Verses for the Dead

Verses for the Dead

by

by

After an overhaul of leadership at the FBI’s New York field office, A. X. L. Pendergast is abruptly forced to accept an unthinkable condition of continued employment: the famously rogue agent must now work with a partner.

 

Pendergast #18: City of Endless Night

City of Endless Night

City of Endless Night

by

by

When Grace Ozmian, the beautiful and reckless daughter of a wealthy tech billionaire, first goes missing, the NYPD assumes she has simply sped off on another wild adventure. Until the young woman's body is discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Queens, the head nowhere to be found.

 

Pendergast #17: The Obsidian Chamber

The Obsidian Chamber

The Obsidian Chamber

by

by

After a harrowing, otherworldly confrontation on the shores of Exmouth, Massachussetts, Special Agent A.X.L. Pendergast is missing, presumed dead.

 

Pendergast #16: Crimson Shore

Crimson Shore

Crimson Shore

by

by

A seemingly straightforward private case turns out to be much more complicated-and sinister-than Special Agent A.X.L. Pendergast ever could have anticipated.

Pendergast #15: Blue Labyrinth

Blue Labyrinth

Blue Labyrinth

by

by

A long-buried family secret has come back to haunt Special Agent Aloysius Pendergast.
It begins with murder. 

 

Pendergast #14: White Fire

White Fire

White Fire

by

by

Past and present collide as Special Agent Pendergast uncovers mysterious connections between a string of 19th century bear attacks in a Colorado mining town, a fabled, long-lost Sherlock Holmes story, and a deadly present-day arsonist.

 

Pendergast #13: Extraction

Extraction

Extraction

by

by

In New Orleans’ French Quarter, the Tooth Fairy isn’t a benevolent sprite who slips money under your pillow at night….he’s a mysterious old recluse who must be appeased with teeth–lest he extract retribution. 

 

Pendergast #12: Two Graves

Two Graves

Two Graves

by

by

After his wife, Helen, is brazenly abducted before his eyes, Special Agent Pendergast furiously pursues the kidnappers, chasing them across the country and into Mexico. 

 

Pendergast #11: Cold Vengeance

Cold Vengeance

Cold Vengeance

by

by

Devastated by the discovery that his wife, Helen, was murdered, Special Agent Pendergast must have retribution. But revenge is not simple. 

 

Pendergast #10: Fever Dream

Fever Dream

Fever Dream

by

by

Yesterday, Special Agent Pendergast still mourned the loss of his beloved wife, Helen, who died in a tragic accident in Africa twelve years ago. 

 

Pendergast #9: Cemetery Dance

Cemetery Dance

Cemetery Dance

by

by

Pendergast–the world’s most enigmatic FBI Special Agent–returns to New York City to investigate a murderous cult. 

 

Pendergast #8: The Wheel of Darkness

The Wheel of Darkness

The Wheel of Darkness

by

by

A luxury ocean liner on its maiden voyage across the North Atlantic, awash in wealth and decadence…

 

Pendergast #7: The Book of the Dead

The Book of the Dead

The Book of the Dead

by

by

An FBI agent, rotting away in a high-security prison for a murder he did not commit… 
His brilliant, psychotic brother, about to perpetrate a horrific crime… 

 

Pendergast #6: Dance of Death

Dance of Death

Dance of Death

by

by

Two brothers.
One a top FBI agent.
The other a brilliant, twisted criminal.

 

Pendergast #5: Brimstone

Brimstone

Brimstone

by

by

A body is found in the attic of a fabulous Long Island estate.
There is a claw print scorched into the wall, and the stench of sulfur chokes the air.

 

Pendergast #4: Still Life with Crows

Still Life with Crows

Still Life with Crows

by

by

A small Kansas town has turned into a killing ground. 
Is it a serial killer, a man with the need to destroy? 
Or is it a darker force, a curse upon the land? 

 

Pendergast #3: The Cabinet of Curiosities

The Cabinet of Curiosities

The Cabinet of Curiosities

by

by

In an ancient tunnel underneath New York City a charnel house is discovered.
Inside are thirty-six bodies–all murdered and mutilated more than a century ago.

 

Pendergast #2: Reliquary

Reliquary by Preston & Child (Forge Books) Book two of the series starts off back in the streets of Manhattan (and the labyrinthine tunnels that snake below them) where a dark secret is about to come to the surface.

 

Pendergast #1: Relic

Relic by Preston & Child (Tor Books) The gripping book that started it all. Something is killing visitors in the Museum of Natural History in New York City. Whatever it is, it isn’t human.

 

 

About Preston & Child

 

Authors Douglas Preston and Lincoln ChildDouglas Preston & Lincoln Child

The thrillers of Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child “stand head and shoulders above their rivals” (Publishers Weekly). Preston and Child’s Relic and The Cabinet of Curiosities were chosen by readers in a National Public Radio poll as being among the one hundred greatest thrillers ever written, and Relic was made into a number-one box office hit movie. They are coauthors of the famed Pendergast series and their recent novels include Fever DreamCold VengeanceTwo Graves, and Gideon’s Corpse. In addition to his novels, Preston writes about archaeology for the New Yorker and Smithsonian magazines. Lincoln Child is a former book editor who has published five novels of his own, including the huge bestseller Deep Storm. Read More

 

 

 