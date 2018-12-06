Read all of Preston and Child’s Books in Order

Discover the Thrilling Pendergast Series in Chronological Order

Preston & Child returned in December 2018 with their #1 bestselling series featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast with Verses for the Dead, taking the rogue agent down south to solve a batch of killings in Miami Beach. Of course, Pendergast’s story doesn’t start there, travel the world with all 19 books in the Pendergast Series, starting with Relic all the way through Verses for the Dead.

Pendergast #19: Verses for the Dead

Pendergast #18: City of Endless Night

Pendergast #17: The Obsidian Chamber

Pendergast #16: Crimson Shore

Pendergast #15: Blue Labyrinth

Pendergast #14: White Fire

Pendergast #13: Extraction

Pendergast #12: Two Graves

Pendergast #11: Cold Vengeance

Pendergast #10: Fever Dream

Pendergast #9: Cemetery Dance

Pendergast #8: The Wheel of Darkness

Pendergast #7: The Book of the Dead

Pendergast #6: Dance of Death

Pendergast #5: Brimstone

Pendergast #4: Still Life with Crows

Pendergast #3: The Cabinet of Curiosities

Pendergast #2: Reliquary

Reliquary by Preston & Child (Forge Books) Book two of the series starts off back in the streets of Manhattan (and the labyrinthine tunnels that snake below them) where a dark secret is about to come to the surface.

Pendergast #1: Relic

Relic by Preston & Child (Tor Books) The gripping book that started it all. Something is killing visitors in the Museum of Natural History in New York City. Whatever it is, it isn’t human.

About Preston & Child

Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child

The thrillers of Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child “stand head and shoulders above their rivals” (Publishers Weekly). Preston and Child’s Relic and The Cabinet of Curiosities were chosen by readers in a National Public Radio poll as being among the one hundred greatest thrillers ever written, and Relic was made into a number-one box office hit movie. They are coauthors of the famed Pendergast series and their recent novels include Fever Dream, Cold Vengeance, Two Graves, and Gideon’s Corpse. In addition to his novels, Preston writes about archaeology for the New Yorker and Smithsonian magazines. Lincoln Child is a former book editor who has published five novels of his own, including the huge bestseller Deep Storm. Read More

Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Get recommended reads, deals, and more from Hachette Sign Up By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use