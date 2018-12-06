Read all of Preston and Child’s Books in Order
Discover the Thrilling Pendergast Series in Chronological Order
Preston & Child returned in December 2018 with their #1 bestselling series featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast with Verses for the Dead, taking the rogue agent down south to solve a batch of killings in Miami Beach. Of course, Pendergast’s story doesn’t start there, travel the world with all 19 books in the Pendergast Series, starting with Relic all the way through Verses for the Dead.
Pendergast #19: Verses for the Dead
Verses for the Dead
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
After an overhaul of leadership at the FBI’s New York field office, A. X. L. Pendergast is abruptly forced to accept an unthinkable condition of continued employment: the famously rogue agent must now work with a partner.
Pendergast #18: City of Endless Night
City of Endless Night
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Pendergast #17: The Obsidian Chamber
The Obsidian Chamber
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
After a harrowing, otherworldly confrontation on the shores of Exmouth, Massachussetts, Special Agent A.X.L. Pendergast is missing, presumed dead.
Pendergast #16: Crimson Shore
Crimson Shore
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
A seemingly straightforward private case turns out to be much more complicated-and sinister-than Special Agent A.X.L. Pendergast ever could have anticipated.
Pendergast #15: Blue Labyrinth
Blue Labyrinth
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
A long-buried family secret has come back to haunt Special Agent Aloysius Pendergast.
It begins with murder.
Pendergast #14: White Fire
White Fire
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Past and present collide as Special Agent Pendergast uncovers mysterious connections between a string of 19th century bear attacks in a Colorado mining town, a fabled, long-lost Sherlock Holmes story, and a deadly present-day arsonist.
Pendergast #13: Extraction
Extraction
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
In New Orleans’ French Quarter, the Tooth Fairy isn’t a benevolent sprite who slips money under your pillow at night….he’s a mysterious old recluse who must be appeased with teeth–lest he extract retribution.
Pendergast #12: Two Graves
Two Graves
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
After his wife, Helen, is brazenly abducted before his eyes, Special Agent Pendergast furiously pursues the kidnappers, chasing them across the country and into Mexico.
Pendergast #11: Cold Vengeance
Cold Vengeance
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Devastated by the discovery that his wife, Helen, was murdered, Special Agent Pendergast must have retribution. But revenge is not simple.
Pendergast #10: Fever Dream
Fever Dream
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Yesterday, Special Agent Pendergast still mourned the loss of his beloved wife, Helen, who died in a tragic accident in Africa twelve years ago.
Pendergast #9: Cemetery Dance
Cemetery Dance
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Pendergast–the world’s most enigmatic FBI Special Agent–returns to New York City to investigate a murderous cult.
Pendergast #8: The Wheel of Darkness
The Wheel of Darkness
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
A luxury ocean liner on its maiden voyage across the North Atlantic, awash in wealth and decadence…
Pendergast #7: The Book of the Dead
The Book of the Dead
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
An FBI agent, rotting away in a high-security prison for a murder he did not commit…
His brilliant, psychotic brother, about to perpetrate a horrific crime…
Pendergast #6: Dance of Death
Dance of Death
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
Two brothers.
One a top FBI agent.
The other a brilliant, twisted criminal.
Pendergast #5: Brimstone
Brimstone
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
A body is found in the attic of a fabulous Long Island estate.
There is a claw print scorched into the wall, and the stench of sulfur chokes the air.
Pendergast #4: Still Life with Crows
Still Life with Crows
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
A small Kansas town has turned into a killing ground.
Is it a serial killer, a man with the need to destroy?
Or is it a darker force, a curse upon the land?
Pendergast #3: The Cabinet of Curiosities
The Cabinet of Curiosities
by Douglas Preston
by Lincoln Child
In an ancient tunnel underneath New York City a charnel house is discovered.
Inside are thirty-six bodies–all murdered and mutilated more than a century ago.
Pendergast #2: Reliquary
Reliquary by Preston & Child (Forge Books) Book two of the series starts off back in the streets of Manhattan (and the labyrinthine tunnels that snake below them) where a dark secret is about to come to the surface.
Pendergast #1: Relic
Relic by Preston & Child (Tor Books) The gripping book that started it all. Something is killing visitors in the Museum of Natural History in New York City. Whatever it is, it isn’t human.
About Preston & Child
Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child
The thrillers of Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child “stand head and shoulders above their rivals” (Publishers Weekly). Preston and Child’s Relic and The Cabinet of Curiosities were chosen by readers in a National Public Radio poll as being among the one hundred greatest thrillers ever written, and Relic was made into a number-one box office hit movie. They are coauthors of the famed Pendergast series and their recent novels include Fever Dream, Cold Vengeance, Two Graves, and Gideon’s Corpse. In addition to his novels, Preston writes about archaeology for the New Yorker and Smithsonian magazines. Lincoln Child is a former book editor who has published five novels of his own, including the huge bestseller Deep Storm. Read More
