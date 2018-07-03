Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Agent Pendergast series

The Complete Pendergast Series in Order

Read all of Preston and Child's Books in Order

Discover the Thrilling Pendergast Series in Chronological Order   Preston & Child returned in December 2018 with their #1 bestselling series featuring FBI Special Agent Pendergast with Verses for the Dead, taking the rogue agent down south to solve a batch of killings in Miami Beach.
Verses for the Dead

Verses for the Dead

by

by

In this #1 New York Times bestseller, FBI Agent Pendergast reluctantly teams up with a new partner to investigate a rash of Miami Beach murders . . . only to uncover a deadly conspiracy that spans decades.

After an overhaul of leadership at the FBI’s New York field office, A. X. L. Pendergast is abruptly forced to accept an unthinkable condition of continued employment: the famously rogue agent must now work with a partner.

Pendergast and his new colleague, junior agent Coldmoon, are assigned to investigate a rash of killings in Miami Beach, where a bloodthirsty psychopath is cutting out the hearts of his victims and leaving them with cryptic handwritten letters at local gravestones. The graves are unconnected save in one bizarre way: all belong to women who committed suicide.

But the seeming lack of connection between the old suicides and the new murders is soon the least of Pendergast’s worries. Because as he digs deeper, he realizes the brutal new crimes may be just the tip of the iceberg: a conspiracy of death that reaches back decades.
Genre: Mystery & Thriller / Fiction / Mystery & Detective / Police Procedural

On Sale: December 31st 2018

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 352

ISBN-13: 9781538747186

Meet The Author: Douglas Preston

The thrillers of Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child “stand head and shoulders above their rivals” (Publishers Weekly). Preston and Child’s Relic and The Cabinet of Curiosities were chosen by readers in a National Public Radio poll as being among the one hundred greatest thrillers ever written, and Relic was made into a number-one box office hit movie. They are coauthors of the famed Pendergast series and their recent novels include Fever Dream, Cold Vengeance, Two Graves, and Gideon’s Corpse. In addition to his novels, Preston writes about archaeology for the New Yorker and Smithsonian magazines. Lincoln Child is a former book editor who has published five novels of his own, including the huge bestseller Deep Storm.
Readers can sign up for The Pendergast File, a monthly “strangely entertaining note” from the authors, at their website, http://www.PrestonChild.com. The authors welcome visitors to their alarmingly active Facebook page, where they post regularly.

Meet The Author: Lincoln Child

