Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
City of Endless Night
In this #1 New York Times bestseller, Special Agent Pendergast must stop a serial killer who is terrorizing New York City with a trail of headless victims.
When Grace Ozmian, the beautiful and reckless daughter of a wealthy tech billionaire, first goes missing, the NYPD assumes she has simply sped off on another wild adventure. Until the young woman’s body is discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Queens, the head nowhere to be found.
Lieutenant CDS Vincent D’Agosta quickly takes the lead. He knows his investigation will attract fierce scrutiny, so D’Agosta is delighted when FBI Special Agent A.X.L. Pendergast shows up at the crime scene assigned to the case. “I feel rather like Brer Rabbit being thrown into the briar patch,” Pendergast tells D’Agosta, “because I have found you here, in charge. Just like when we first met, back at the Museum of Natural History.”
But neither Pendergast nor D’Agosta are prepared for what lies ahead. A diabolical presence is haunting the greater metropolitan area, and Grace Ozmian was only the first of many victims to be murdered . . . and decapitated. Worse still, there’s something unique to the city itself that has attracted the evil eye of the killer.
As mass hysteria sets in, Pendergast and D’Agosta find themselves in the crosshairs of an opponent who has threatened the very lifeblood of the city. It’ll take all of Pendergast’s skill to unmask this most dangerous foe-let alone survive to tell the tale.
Reader Reviews
Praise
"As always, the authors have crafted a story that is almost impossible to pull away from, and their prose is as elegant as fans have come to expect. Pendergast continues to be one of thrillerdom's most exciting and intriguing series leads, and the series remains among the most reliable in the genre."—Booklist
"VERDICT: Fans of the Pendergast series will be delighted with this latest romp and its careful plotting and suspense should appeal to mystery fans generally as well."—Library Journal
"This, yet another masterpiece by Preston & Child, will be the perfect way to start out your New Year. Just as it was when D'Agosta and Pendergast first met up in the thrilling book, Relic, they are together once again solving a crime of mammoth proportions. Preston, Child, and their well-known characters are always sheer perfection!"—Amy Lignor, Suspense Magazine
"One of the best in the series--tense and tightly wound, with death relentlessly circling, stalking, lurking behind every shadow."—Kirkus Reviews
"If you'd like to know how Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes tales would be reviewed today, look no further than "City of Endless Night"... A typically terrific mystery laced with the gothic overtones for which this series is known...This is mystery thriller writing of the highest order, a tale as relentlessly riveting as it is sumptuously scintillating."—Providence Sunday Journal
"Preston and Child continue to write tense and compelling tales while also invoking the feel of Sherlock Holmes or other gothic stories of the late 19th century....Marvelous."—Associated Press