National Burger Day
Fire up that grill and get ready to make the best burgers you’ve ever had with the help of these inspiring cookbooks.
Hamburger America
by George Motz
The classic guide to America's greatest hamburger eateries returns in a completely updated third edition--featuring 200 establishments where you can find the perfect regional burger and reclaim a precious slice of Americana.
America's foremost hamburger expert George Motz has been back on the road to completely update and expand his classic book, spotlighting the nation's best roadside stands, nostalgic diners, mom-n-pop shops, and college town favorites --capturing their rich histories and one-of-a-kind taste experiences. Whether you're an armchair traveler, a serious connoisseur, or a curious adventurer, Hamburger America will inspire you to get on the road and get back to food that's even more American than apple pie.
"A wonderful book. When you travel across the United States, take this guide along with you." -- Martha Stewart
"A fine overview of the best practitioners of the burger sciences." -- Anthony Bourdain
"Just looking at this book makes me hungry, and reading George's stories will take you on the ultimate American road trip."-- Michael Bloomberg
"George Motz is the Indiana Jones of hamburger archeology."--David Page, creator of Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives
The Nolan Ryan Beef & Barbecue Cookbook
by Nolan Ryan
Legendary pitcher Nolan Ryan grew up in Texas and early on developed a passion for cattle ranching that rivaled his interest in baseball. His first cookbook offers 75 recipes for sizzling T-bone and rib-eye steaks, mouthwatering burgers, slow-cooked barbecue ribs, and more.
Working with chef Cristobal Vazquez, Nolan presents a fresh take on the Tex-Mex standards of his childhood. The book includes family recipes for Sunday roasts and brisket, savory side dishes, and a few favorite desserts as well, including Ruth Ryan's Special Occasion Carrot Cake. In the accompanying texts Nolan shares his love of the food of the Southwest and the lessons he's learned in a remarkable career in baseball and in cattle ranching.
ManBQue
by John Carruthers
by Jesse Valenciana
ManBQue is the next griller's Bible for those in their 20s and 30s. Dedicated to meat, beer, and rock n' roll, it starts with the basics: how to grind, assemble, and grill a perfect burger and how to season, sear, and rest a perfect strip steak. Then it moves on to other staples -- perfectly cooked wings, slow-roasted BBQ, and handmade sausages. There are also suggestions for monster sandwiches and mouthwatering tacos. Once you've got that under control, it takes on all the weird stuff: the pig tongue and beef hearts, snails and, yes, even salad.
Along the way there are beer pairings, explaining the different styles and the basic principles of putting a bottle with whatever comes off the grill. Not content with simple descriptions, ManBQue worked with craft brew experts to tell you why that IPA goes so well with your lamb burger and which bock you should be dousing your brisket in.
But ManBQue is more than a cookbook, it's a community; it's a grilling and lifestyle organization that grew into a global society with thousands of followers. Once a month the members cast aside their daily responsibilities for good food and company. In this spirit, the margins are filled with stories of what you're eating, which ManBQue member invented it, and how that insanely delicious process occurred. By the end, you too will be shouting "MANBQUE!"
Grilling Vegan Style
by John Schlimm
