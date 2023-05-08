May Staff Book Report: Saimah Haque

Each month we ask our staff to share their latest reading recommendations and give us a sneak peek into their reading habits by answering your favorite bookish questions. In May, we hear from Saimah Haque, Director, Consumer Marketing. Read ahead for Saimah’s trusted reading recommendations, her favorite cover of the past year and more.

Saimah Haque, Director, Consumer Marketing

Circe “A bold and subversive retelling of the goddess’s story,” this #1 New York Times bestseller is “both epic and intimate in its scope, recasting the most infamous female figure from the Odyssey as a hero in her own right” (Alexandra Alter, The New York Times).



In the house of Helios, god of the sun and mightiest of the Titans, a daughter is born. But Circe is a strange child — not powerful, like her father, nor viciously alluring like her mother. Turning to the world of mortals for companionship, she discovers that she does possess power — the power of witchcraft, which can transform rivals into monsters and menace the gods themselves.



I’ve always been fascinated by Greek mythology, so I was intrigued by this book about Circe, the magical witch who played a role in so many Greek heroes’ stories. I’ve read several of the stories of Greek heroes from Odysseus to Achilles to Icarus, so it was interesting to read these tales from Circe’s perspective, showing that she wasn’t an evil witch but rather a powerful sorceress protecting her home and her loved ones. People say, there’s two sides to every story and this novel really proves that to be true.

Verity



Whose truth is the lie? Stay up all night reading the sensational psychological thriller that has readers obsessed, from the #1 New York Times bestselling author of It Ends With Us.



Lowen Ashleigh is a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin when she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling author Verity Crawford, has hired Lowen to complete the remaining books in a successful series his injured wife is unable to finish.



Lowen arrives at the Crawford home, ready to sort through years of Verity’s notes and outlines, hoping to find enough material to get her started. What Lowen doesn’t expect to uncover in the chaotic office is an unfinished autobiography Verity never intended for anyone to read. Page after page of bone-chilling admissions, including Verity’s recollection of the night her family was forever altered.



This story is a viral sensation for a reason! It’s a mind-bending suspenseful tale with an unreliable narrator. It is a book that will leave your jaw hanging on the floor and second-guessing everything you just read. After you get to the twist ending, you’ll want to discuss this read with all your friends and make anyone who hasn’t read it yet read it so you can discuss it with them too!

Accidentally Engaged A delectable romantic comedy about a woman who fakes an engagement to the boy next door to enter a couples cooking contest–named one of the best romances of the year by NPR, USA Today, and Entertainment Weekly.



When it comes to bread, Reena Manji knows exactly what she's doing. She treats her sourdough starters like (somewhat unruly) children. But when it comes to Reena's actual family—and their constant meddling in her life—well, that recipe always ends in disaster.



Now Reena's parents have found her yet another potential Good Muslim Husband. This one has the body of Captain America, a delicious British accent, and lives right across the hall. He's the perfect, mouthwatering temptation . . . and completely ruined by the unwelcome side dish of parental interference.



Reena refuses to marry anyone who works for her father. She won't be attracted to Nadim's sweet charm or gorgeous lopsided smile. That is, until the baking opportunity of a lifetime presents itself: a couples' cooking competition with the prize of her dreams. Reena will do anything to win—even asking Nadim to pretend they're engaged. But when it comes to love, baking your bread doesn't always mean you get to eat it too.



If you’re looking for a delightful, light-hearted story, check out Farah Heron’s Accidentally Engaged. I loved reading this story about a young woman who was also a first-generation child of immigrants trying to navigate two cultures. Reena was a character who I could relate to in so many ways. Like Reena, baking helps me relieve stress and forget about my insane to-do list for a little while.

What is the weirdest thing you’ve used as a bookmark?

A business card. Someone gave it to me at some networking event and now I have their info memorized.

Do you have a go-to comfort read?

Yes, the Harry Potter series or Christina Lauren’s Josh & Hazel’s Guide to Not Dating.

If you owned a bookstore, what would you call it?

Spines & Wines Perfect Pairings Between the Pages One More Chapter

What book is at the top of your TBR right now?

Jana Goes Wild The highly acclaimed author of Accidentally Engaged delivers a delightful rom-com of one woman trying to shed her perfect image at a destination wedding with hilarious—and moving—results, perfect for fans of Abby Jimenez and Jasmine Guillory.



Jana Suleiman has never really fit in—everyone always sees her as too aloof, too cool, too perfect. The one time she stepped out of her comfort zone she ended up with a broken heart and a baby on the way. Aaaand lesson learned. Now she’s a bridesmaid for a destination wedding in Serengeti National Park, and almost everyone she knows will be there. Her five-year-old daughter. Her mom. Her friends. Even her potential new boss. And of course (because who doesn’t love surprises!) her gorgeous-but-not-to-be-trusted ex.



What is your favorite book cover from the past year why?

Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan. I was browsing at my local bookstore and the art on this cover caught my eye, I was so drawn to it immediately. It seemed so whimsical and seemed to paint a great story, when I read the description, I immediately added it to my TBR.