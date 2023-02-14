February Staff Book Report: Carrie Bloxson

Each month we ask our staff to share their latest reading recommendations and give us a sneak peek into their reading habits by answering your favorite bookish questions. In February, we hear from Carrie Bloxson, VP, Diversity & Inclusion. Read ahead for Carrie’s trusted non-fiction recommendations, her favorite book cover from the past year and more.

Carrie Bloxson, VP, Diversity & Inclusion

There is no greater narrative than the history of race in America. This book is an explainer on that concept – and the myriad ways in which racial injustices have infiltrated every aspect of our lives – from where we reside, to our workplaces, educational institutions, and government. It’s an essential read for teens, excellent for adults as well.

Disclaimer, I know the author. Other disclaimer, the book is focused on the consistent failure of corporate DEI programs. I highly recommend to all DEI professionals and colleagues as a guide on “what not to do”. The book expertly explains the challenges of implementing successful DEI initiatives and provides guidance on how to drive meaningful change. Very brutally honest, but accurate and thoughtful.

How should America memorialize the sins of our history? That is the question the author explores with, “How the Word is Passed”. And which parts of history should be remembered, however horrific, without being erased (or canceled, if you will). There’s also the most incredible chapter on Angola prison, our country’s largest maximum security penitentiary, named after the slave plantation which formerly occupied the land. That one chapter is enough to sit with for a lifetime.

This book is a resource for Asian mental health. There is much in here that I apply to my own work (and life) and it gets at the root of the cultural self-awareness and how one’s race, upbringing, culture, ethics, and family values define who they are. If you want a better understanding of the race, class, and cultural dynamics at play in the workplace, read this book. It’s incredibly clear and emotionally intelligent and excellent for understanding self-care.

What’s the weirdest thing you have used as a bookmark?

A Kn95 mask.

Do you have a go-to comfort read?

Wordle.

If you owned a bookstore, what would you call it?

The Non-Imperialist Bookstore.

What book is at the top of your TBR pile right now?

Alex Hightower’s book FREEWATER by Amina Luqman-Dawson, which just WON THE NEWBURY!

What is your favorite book cover from the past year?

KAIKEYI by Vaishnavi Patel. It’s a work of art. Bravo to the Orbit creative team!