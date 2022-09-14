September Staff Book Report: Lauren Shade
We asked our staff to share their latest book recommendations and give us a peek into their reading habits by answering your favorite bookish questions. This month we hear from Lauren Shade, Senior Community Manager for Novel Suspects. Read on for Lauren’s trusted crime fiction recommendations and to hear what’s next on her TBR pile.
Hands down The Devil Takes You Home is one of the best genre-bending crime fiction books that has come out this year. It’s got a bit of everything from horror, noir, and paranormal elements that make it a unique blend that I couldn’t put down.
As a reader, I don’t typically pick up Legal Thrillers but Robin’s book is unique in that it takes a deeper look at the jury themselves and how their experiences and biases affect sentencing. The concept was really fascinating to me, and the book doesn’t disappoint.
This is the second book in the Happy Doll series by Jonathan Ames, who is the screenwriter of one of my favorite TV series Bored to Death. This series follows a private detective, Happy Doll, and has the makings of a classic noir book. If you love the gritty and hardboiled, this book is a quick and compulsive read!
A receipt paper but as most of my colleagues know (and frown upon) I’m a ‘dog-eared pages’ reader.
Twilight! It’s my nostalgic read that brings me back to the simpler days of high school and boy angst.
Killer Books! (I don’t know. Maybe something more clever but definitely with murder)
The Glare by Margot Harrison. It’s an LBYR book I recently acquired that’s got spooky Black Mirror vibes, and I’m SO ready to delve into it for Halloween season.
Visit Lauren over at Novel Suspects and join the growing community of mystery and thriller fans who love to share all about their favorite books, movies, TV shows and podcasts.