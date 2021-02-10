Doreen Rappaport on Writing Historical Figures

I grew up in the nineteen-fifties, an era in which society did not believe women had the same intellectual abilities as men, nor the same desire to achieve outside their roles as wife and mother. I can still hear the neighbors warning my mother that I was “too smart for my own good,” i.e., that no man would want to marry me.

I was an avid reader, always in the library, but couldn’t find many books there about women, aside from Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart, and Jane Addams. There were many books about the Founding Fathers but none about women leaders such as Judith Sargeant Murray, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Ida B. Wells. Nor were there books about women pilots, lawyers, doctors, teachers, writers, artists, or revolutionaries. Books about the struggles and achievements of Black Americans, Latinx Americans, Native Americans, and other minorities were also non-existent.

Then the sixties and seventies tore my world apart. I questioned everything as I watched and then participated in the civil rights movement, and later the feminist movement. Both redefined people’s right to equality in this country, their right to develop their talents fully, and their right to value their life struggles as part of a political and historical process. A new narrative emerged out of these movements that filled in a more realistic picture of true American history.

As I began to understand what had been left out of history, I made it my job to put it back in. I feel privileged that over the course of my career, I have been able to research and write about many outstanding men and women who helped transform society. And because it’s women’s history month, I want to highlight some of the women whose lives inspired and empowered me—women who refused to give up in the face of obstacles, and whose determination resulted in changing their lives and the lives of others.

Mocked and vilified, women fought for 82 years to win the right to vote. Elizabeth Cady Stanton told Susan B. Anthony that “Failure is Impossible” as the two women laid the seeds for future generations to continue their struggle.

Helen Keller had what seemed the insurmountable challenge of both hearing loss and blindness in a time when neither condition was well understood, and yet she triumphed—with the help of a great woman teacher—and her own determination.

Eleanor Roosevelt grew up the shy, insecure daughter of a mother who humiliated her and an alcoholic father. As a teenager, Eleanor’s teacher Maria Souvestre gave her confidence, and as First Lady, Eleanor defied convention at every turn and became one of the most famous women in the world.

Despite poverty and horrendous federal government policies against Native Americans, Wilma Mankiller was sustained by the Cherokee philosophy of Gadugi, of interdependence, of “doing things for others, rather than just for yourself.” She eventually became the first woman chief of the Cherokee nation.

These women’s lives—their stories—are a vital part of history. Highlighting them is not revisionist history, it is recognizing neglected history, which we need to complete a true picture of life in this United States.

People’s lives are complex, and my job is to make those lives interesting and accessible to children, without oversimplifying them. To do that, I dig into primary sources, newspaper articles, letters, interviews, and full-length biographies. This research leads me to form what I believe is the core idea that defines someone’s life. Writers call this the “hook,” the way to tell a story that both illuminates the subject and pulls in the reader.

For example, the written material about and by U. S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is voluminous. As a student, teacher, and lawyer, she confronted prejudice for being Jewish and for being a woman. When she saw such injustice, she didn’t fold. She objected, boldly attacking discrimination, boldly figuring out how to change it. And so, the title and theme of her story became Ruth Objects: The Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ruth Objects is part of my BIG WORDS picture book biography series, which combines a narrative with real quotes from the various people I write about. Quotes from these individuals illuminate their thoughts for young readers and amplify my narrative. I sometimes edit their words so children can more easily understand them without help from parents or teachers—complex ideas slimmed down, but not dumbed down. I hope their words encourage children to believe in themselves, and give them the courage to struggle and triumph.

Let me close with a few of the words that strengthen my resolve when I need it. These words remind me of possibility. These words remind me of my responsibility to a larger community. These words remind me to be brave:

“Do something every day that scares you.”—Eleanor Roosevelt “Women can help turn the world right side up. We bring a more collaborative approach to government.”—Wilma Mankiller “Failure is impossible.”—Elizabeth Cady Stanton “It is not women’s liberation: it is women’s and men’s liberation.”—Ruth Bader Ginsburg “I love my country. But my love for America is not blind. Perhaps I am more conscious of her faults because I love her so deeply.”—Helen Keller

Eleanor, Quiet No More A stunning portrait of beloved first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, by the award-winning author of the Big Words series.



Eleanor Roosevelt was raised in a privileged but stern Victorian household, with an affectionate but mostly absent father and a critical mother who made fun of her daughter's looks. Alone and lonely for much of her childhood, Eleanor found solace in books and in the life of her lively and independent mind. Her intellectual gifts and compassionate heart won her the admiration of many friends -- and the love of her future husband, Franklin Delano Roosevelt. While other young women of her class were spending time at dances and parties, Eleanor devoted her energies to teaching children in New York City's poorest neighborhoods. Later, she became the most socially and politically active -- and controversial -- First Lady America had ever seen. Ambassador, activist, and champion of civil rights, Eleanor Roosevelt changed the soul of America forever.



In her eloquent prose, Doreen Rappaport captures the essence of Eleanor's character and the deep significance of her legacy. With beautiful paintings by Gary Kelley and selections from Eleanor's own writings, Eleanor's Big Words is an extraordinary tribute to an extraordinary American.

Ruth Objects Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a trailblazer. A fighter. And a public servant who has dedicated her life to the pursuit of equality.

When Ruth was a young girl, her mother encouraged her to read, be independent, and stand up for what she thought was right. Ruth graduated first in her class at Cornell University and tied for top of her graduating class at Columbia Law School. But she faced prejudice as both a woman and a Jew, making it difficult to get a job. Ruth eventually found work as a law clerk, and her determination, diligence, and skill led to a distinguished career as a lawyer. In 1993, she became the second woman ever appointed to the United States Supreme Court. As a Supreme Court justice, Ruth has inspired fierce admiration and faced fervent opposition for her judgments in high-profile cases, many of which have involved discrimination. She has been lauded for her sharp wit and boldness, even when her opinions differ from that of the majority.

As a student, teacher, lawyer, and judge, Ruth often experienced unfair treatment. But she persisted, becoming a cultural icon, championing equality in pay and opportunity. Her brilliant mind, compelling arguments, and staunch commitment to truth and justice have convinced many to stand with her, and her fight continues to this day.

This installment of the award-winning Big Words series brings a legendary figure into focus with Doreen Rappaport's incisive prose combined with Ruth's own words. Eric Velasquez's dynamic illustrations infuse every scene with life in a moving tribute that will inspire young justice seekers everywhere.

Wilma's Way Home This Big Words book from an award-winning author tells the courageous life story of Wilma Mankiller, the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation.



As a child in Oklahoma, Wilma Mankiller experienced the Cherokee practice of Gadugi, helping each other, even when times were hard for everyone. But in 1956, the federal government uprooted her family and moved them to California, wrenching them from their home, friends, and traditions. Separated from her community and everything she knew, Wilma felt utterly lost until she found refuge in the Indian Center in San Francisco. There, she worked to build and develop the local Native community and championed Native political activists. She took her two children to visit tribal communities in the state, and as she introduced them to the traditions of their heritage, she felt a longing for home.



Returning to Oklahoma with her daughters, Wilma took part in Cherokee government. Despite many obstacles, from resistance to female leadership to a life-threatening accident, Wilma's courageous dedication to serving her people led to her election as the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation. As leader and advocate, she reinvigorated her constituency by empowering them to identify and solve community problems.



This beautiful addition to the Big Words series will inspire future leaders to persevere in empathy and thoughtful problem-solving, reaching beyond themselves to help those around them. Moving prose by award-winning author Doreen Rappaport is interwoven with Wilma's own words in this expertly researched biography, illustrated with warmth and vivacity by Linda Kukuk.

This picture book biography is an excellent and accessible introduction for young readers to learn about one of the world's most influential luminaries. With her signature style of prose laced with stirring quotes, Doreen Rappaport brings to life Helen Keller's poignant narrative. Acclaimed illustrator Matt Tavares beautifully captures the dynamism and verve of Helen Keller's life and legacy, making Helen's Big World an unforgettable portrait of a woman whose vision for innovation and progress changed America-and the world-forever.

Elizabeth Started All the Trouble She couldn't go to college.



She couldn't become a politician.



She couldn't even vote.



But Elizabeth Cady Stanton didn't let that stop her.



She called on women across the nation to stand together and demand to be treated as equal to men-and that included the right to vote. It took nearly seventy-five years and generations of women fighting for their rights through words, through action, and through pure determination . . . for things to slowly begin to change.



With the help of these trailblazers' own words, Doreen Rappaport's engaging text, brought to life by Matt Faulkner's vibrant illustrations, shows readers just how far this revolution has come, and inspires them to keep it going!

