Uncovered: 26 On-the-Record Interviews

"Steve Krakauer's new book, Uncovered, is vital reading. It's the best and most perceptive deep dive into legacy media bias out there, from someone who knows where all the bodies are buried." ― Ben Shapiro



"One of the most insightful critiques that has been published on this topic in years." ― Glenn Greenwald



From the COVID lab leak theory to Hunter Biden's laptop to Jeffrey Epstein, the corporate press has botched the biggest stories of the past few years. This book uncovers the truth behind these media disasters.



In Uncovered, media critic and former CNN executive Steve Krakauer reveals exactly what went wrong — and why the media went off the rails. The fourth estate is supposed to be a conduit to the people and a check on power. But as Krakauer convincingly argues, we have a bunch of geographically isolated, introspection-free, cozy-with-power, egomaniacal journalists thirsty for elite approval.



Krakauer dives deep into some of the most important and egregious examples of the elite censorship collusion racket, like how tech suppression and media fear led to the New York Post-Hunter Biden email debacle before the 2020 election. Krakauer takes readers inside CNN after the shock Trump election, inside the New York Times after the Tom Cotton op-ed backlash, inside ESPN after the shift away from sports-only coverage, and more–revealing never-before-seen details about the press over the past five years.



Krakauer pulls from his own insider experience as a former CNN executive and through dozens of exclusive on-the-record interviews with media members in and around the industry–from Tucker Carlson and others at Fox News, to journalists at the New York Times, MSNBC, and CNN.



No one understands these problems (and people) better than Krakauer, one of America’s sharpest media critics. He has spent years getting to know the most influential players in the industry. This fascinating book is what he’s learned. But most importantly, Krakauer equips readers with the crucial tools to sniff out when the press is lying or misleading the people of America in the future — so together, we can bypass them altogether.