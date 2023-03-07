Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Uncovered: 26 On-the-Record Interviews

By Kaitlin Mays

In Uncovered, media critic and former CNN executive reveals exactly what went wrong and why the media went off the rails. America’s news media has moved farther away from the people than ever before. No one understands these problems better than Steve Krakauer, who has spent years getting to know the most influential players in the industry. Hear from media members first hand as they go on the record for the very first time, telling stories they’ve never told before…

Click to listen to an exclusive interview from Tucker Carlson
Click to listen to an exclusive interview with Josh Rogin
Click to listen to an exclusive interview from Sharon Waxman
Click to listen to an exclusive interview with Rich McHugh

Meet The Author: Steve Krakauer

Steve Krakauer is a journalist and media critic who has worked at CNN, Fox News, NBC and TheBlaze. He authors the Fourth Watch media newsletter, hosts the Fourth Watch Podcast, and is the executive producer of The Megyn Kelly Show. He first covered the media as a TV writer and editor at TVNewser, and Mediaite, where he was a founding editor. He lives in Dallas, with his wife and two kids.

Discover More

Download the prologue and introduction here