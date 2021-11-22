Beer Books for National Lager Day

meetsmeetsin this full-color, hip cookbook. Award-winning author John Schlimm brings together everyone's two favorite hangouts: the kitchen and the bar. A member of one of the oldest brewing families in the United States and author of the largest beer cookbook ever published, Schlimm knows a thing or two about boozing up his food.

The Tipsy Vegan showcases plant-based recipes using favorites from the bar circuit—wine, beer, vodka—as key ingredients. From spiked appetizers, soups, and salads to blitzed main dishes, desserts, and, of course, cocktails, these buzz-worthy recipes make sure you have a blast, whether you're preparing for a houseful of guests or a party for one.

Recipes include: Carousing Cucumber Rounds with Rummy Hummus, Plastered Portobello Mushroom Satay, Wild Rice Under the Influence, The Hotta Frittata with Chopped Jalapeño Pepper, Slur-Baaaaked Peaches with Cointreau, Bottom's Up VegeBean Stew, Bad-Ass Beer Cake with Bourbon Raisins and Amaretto Frosting, and more.