350 international craft beers are divided into seven categories–or moods–for drinking, including social, adventurous, poetic, bucolic, imaginative, gastronomic, and contemplative– ensuring the perfect beer for every occasion.

THE SEVEN MOODS OF CRAFT BEER brings together the best 350 beers from around the world and then divides them into specific moods meant as the perfect guide for what to drink, when.





There are beers that are social, like Funky Buddha Hope Gun from Florida, which are to be sipped in the backyard to the hum of conversation and kids playing. There are beers that are imaginative, like the Broken Dream from the UK, meant for contemplative nights with old friends. And there are gastronomic beers, like Sovina which pairs perfectly with a carnitas taco.





Each of the seven chapters offers profiles of approximately 50 beers that cover tasting notes, history and information on the brewery, and alcohol percentage. Sidebars throughout include histories of the world’s best bars and information on styles of beer, brewers and breweries, and the world’s most famous festivals.