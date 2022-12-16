5 Bible Verses for the Anxious Mind and Heart
We all feel anxious, worried, or concerned at times; these feelings are common responses to stressful situations. But what if there was a way to put a stop to your worrying before it steals your peace of mind? God doesn’t want you to live with worry and anxiety. And when you understand that He has a good plan for you, you can experience the life-changing peace He offers. Below are five Bible Verses to help bring comfort to the anxious mind and heart.
1. Psalm 46:10
“Be still, and know that I am God.”
2. Mark 11:24
“Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.”
3. Romans 12:2
“Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”
4. Psalm 77:11
“I will remember the deeds of the Lord; yes, I will remember your miracles.”
5. Philippians 4:6-7
“Be anxious for nothing but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”
Renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer teaches readers how to overcome anxiety by giving their worries to God.We all feel anxious, worried, or concerned at times; these feelings are common responses to stressful situations. But what if there was a way to put a stop to your worrying before it steals your peace of mind?
In The Answer to Anxiety, renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer reveals truth from God’s Word that shows us how to focus on God when we’re feeling anxious or unsettled. She also teaches readers practical steps based on Scripture that we can take when we need to face our fears and resolve all of our anxieties.
God doesn’t want you to live with worry and anxiety. And when you understand that He has a good plan for you, you can experience the life-changing peace He offers. Join Joyce on this journey to overcome anxiety and discover how you can have a God-centered, peace-filled life you enjoy every day.