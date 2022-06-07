La respuesta a la ansiedad

Renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer teaches readers how to overcome anxiety by putting your worries to God.



Anxiety and worry are common human responses to stressful situations. We all feel anxious, worried, or concerned at times but what if there was a way to put a stop to your worrying before it gets out of hand?



In The Answer to Anxiety, renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer encourages us to lean into God when we’re feeling anxious or unsettled. Joyce teaches readers the lessons found in God’s word that can help us deal with our fears and anxieties. When we understand that God has a good plan for us, we can find the peace He offers.



God’s will for us is peace, not worry and anxiety. Join Joyce on this exploration to conquer that anxiety and learn to lead a God centered, anxiety-free life.

