The Answer to Anxiety

How to Break Free from the Tyranny of Anxious Thoughts and Worry

by Joyce Meyer

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549190278

ON SALE: February 7th 2023

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Religion / Christian Living / Inspirational

Renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer teaches readers how to overcome anxiety by putting your worries to God.

Anxiety and worry are common human responses to stressful situations. We all feel anxious, worried, or concerned at times but what if there was a way to put a stop to your worrying before it gets out of hand?
 
In The Answer to Anxiety, renowned Bible teacher and #1 New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer encourages us to lean into God when we’re feeling anxious or unsettled. Joyce teaches readers the lessons found in God’s word that can help us deal with our fears and anxieties.   When we understand that God has a good plan for us, we can find the peace He offers.
 
God’s will for us is peace, not worry and anxiety. Join Joyce on this exploration to conquer that anxiety and learn to lead a God centered, anxiety-free life.
 

