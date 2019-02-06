Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Best of Mexico City’s Nightlife

By Julie Meade, author of Moon Mexico City

Long after sunset, CDMX remains alight. From old cantinas to chic nightclubs, traditional dance halls to cool mezcal-centric hideaways, there is something for everyone in this buzzing city. If you’re looking for the top Mexico City nightlife spots, look no further: We’ve rounded up the best of the best.

Mexico City skyline at night
For the best view of the city, head up to the 41st-floor of Miralto in the Torre Latinoamericana. Photo © Jake Brusha/iStock.

Most Impressive View

Many rooftop bars and restaurants in Mexico City boast great views, but none compare to the sweeping vistas from the 41st-floor Miralto in the Torre Latinoamericana.

Happiest Crowd

Come to party with the upbeat crowd at El Marrakech Salón (República de Cuba 18), a friendly gay bar on nightlife-centric República de Cuba, one of the most popular spots in the Centro.

Best Classic Cantina

You’ll find a traditional cantina atmosphere at Tío Pepe, complete with swinging doors, Formica tables, a run-down art nouveau bar, and roving musical trios.

Best Small-Batch Mezcal

There is an excellent selection of mezcal, ace music, and a cool underground feeling at Bósforo (Luis Moya 31) a mezcal bar south of the Alameda Central.

Freshest Pulque

There’s always a youthful crowd at Pulquería Las Duelistas (Aranda 28) but patrons of any age will appreciate the top-quality pulques at this long-running spot.

patio seating at a cantina in mexico city
The lively Salón Ríos in the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood is contemporary in feeling, yet inspired by classic cantinas. Photo © Julie Meade.

Best Nouveau Cantina

Join the crowds for a Friday afternoon drink at the beautiful and always-bustling Salón Ríos, an old-fashioned cantina with a new take on classics.

Hush-Hush Hot Spot

A speakeasy-style bar with a beautiful clientele, Jules Basement hasn’t remained clandestine, but it has remained incredibly cool.

Best Upbeat Cocktail Bar

Right on Álvaro Obregón, the Roma’s main drag for dining and nightlife, Licorería Limantour has amassed a loyal following for its inventive cocktails.

Best Spot for Rockers

For ear-splitting alternative punk, ska, or indie bands from Mexico City and beyond, squeeze into Multiforo Alicia, a rock institution in the western Roma neighborhood.

Best Billiards

A mainstay in the Condesa, Salón Malafama is a casual pool hall, with a hip crowd, gourmet bar snacks, and live music on the weekends.

Best Low-Key Bar

Coyoacán’s good vibes reverberate at Centenario 107, a spacious, amiable spot where Coyoacán locals gather for craft brews (the selection is impressive), mezcal, and bar snacks.

Related Travel Guide

Moon Mexico City

Moon Mexico City

by

Baroque palaces and energetic streets, old-school taquerías and contemporary art: experience this beguiling metropolis with Moon Mexico City.

Pin it for Later

Moon Mexico City Nightlife pinterest graphic