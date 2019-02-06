The Best of Mexico City’s Nightlife

Long after sunset, CDMX remains alight. From old cantinas to chic nightclubs, traditional dance halls to cool mezcal-centric hideaways, there is something for everyone in this buzzing city. If you’re looking for the top Mexico City nightlife spots, look no further: We’ve rounded up the best of the best.

Most Impressive View

Many rooftop bars and restaurants in Mexico City boast great views, but none compare to the sweeping vistas from the 41st-floor Miralto in the Torre Latinoamericana.

Happiest Crowd

Come to party with the upbeat crowd at El Marrakech Salón (República de Cuba 18), a friendly gay bar on nightlife-centric República de Cuba, one of the most popular spots in the Centro.

Best Classic Cantina

You’ll find a traditional cantina atmosphere at Tío Pepe, complete with swinging doors, Formica tables, a run-down art nouveau bar, and roving musical trios.

Best Small-Batch Mezcal

There is an excellent selection of mezcal, ace music, and a cool underground feeling at Bósforo (Luis Moya 31) a mezcal bar south of the Alameda Central.

Freshest Pulque

There’s always a youthful crowd at Pulquería Las Duelistas (Aranda 28) but patrons of any age will appreciate the top-quality pulques at this long-running spot.

Best Nouveau Cantina

Join the crowds for a Friday afternoon drink at the beautiful and always-bustling Salón Ríos, an old-fashioned cantina with a new take on classics.

Hush-Hush Hot Spot

A speakeasy-style bar with a beautiful clientele, Jules Basement hasn’t remained clandestine, but it has remained incredibly cool.

Best Upbeat Cocktail Bar

Right on Álvaro Obregón, the Roma’s main drag for dining and nightlife, Licorería Limantour has amassed a loyal following for its inventive cocktails.

Best Spot for Rockers

For ear-splitting alternative punk, ska, or indie bands from Mexico City and beyond, squeeze into Multiforo Alicia, a rock institution in the western Roma neighborhood.

Best Billiards

A mainstay in the Condesa, Salón Malafama is a casual pool hall, with a hip crowd, gourmet bar snacks, and live music on the weekends.

Best Low-Key Bar

Coyoacán’s good vibes reverberate at Centenario 107, a spacious, amiable spot where Coyoacán locals gather for craft brews (the selection is impressive), mezcal, and bar snacks.

