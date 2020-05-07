17 Inspiring Books About Alaska
Take one look at Alaska’s vast landscape and you’ll see why it has inspired people for generations. The land seems to stretch forever–wild, beautiful, and mysterious. If you don’t already dream of the magnificent glaciers, open skies, and emerald forests of the Last Frontier, you’re about to. Here are some of our favorite books that celebrate this great unknown, from thrilling adventures to inspiring love stories, all set in Alaska.
Non-Fiction
The Sun Is a Compass
by Caroline Van Hemert
Ignite your sense of adventure with this page-turning true story about an ornithologist’s journey to reclaim her passion for science and nature on a daring trek from the Pacific Northwest to the Alaskan Arctic. Note: This book may cause major wanderlust.
A Most Wicked Conspiracy
by Paul Starobin
Written in a captivating narrative, this wild ride takes readers through a story of political conspiracy and corruption set in the frontier of Alaska. With bold characters and windy plots that keep on thickening, this one is sure to entertain!
This Much Country
by Kristin Knight Pace
Love and dogs–what more could you want? In this inspiring autobiography, Kristin Knight Pace overcomes heartbreak, learns love and life lessons from eight sled dogs, and competes in the Iditarod, a 1,000-mile dogsled race across Alaska.
In Search of the Canary Tree
by Lauren E. Oakes
Follow an ecologist’s quest through the old-growth forests of Alaska as she researches how climate change is impacting the environment. Eye-opening and hopeful, this one is a must-read for anyone who wants to understand our world and the challenges it faces.
The Firecracker Boys
by Dan O’Neill
Discover the roots of America’s environmental movement with this true story illuminating the brave efforts of a group of Eskimos and biologists who prevented nuclear devastation on Alaskan soil in 1958.
81 Days Below Zero
by Brian Murphy
Up for an epic thriller instead? This biography is the chilling account of a young Army aviator’s fight to stay alive after crash-landing on a remote and frozen mountain in Alaska during a routine test flight in 1943.
Into the Wild
By Jon Krakauer
What could cause a person to give up all of their savings and possessions to venture alone and unprepared into the wilderness of Alaska? Follow the mysterious and ultimately fatal journey of wanderer Christopher McCandless in this unforgettable tale of self-discovery across America.”
Fifty Miles from Tomorrow: A Memoir of Alaska and the Real People
By William L. Iggiagruk Hensley
Immerse yourself in the life of a Native Alaskan hero, from his traditional Iñupiaq upbringing above the Arctic Circle to his lobbying efforts that changed the future of the United States. If you’ve ever wanted to understand the culture, traditions, and modern triumphs of Native Alaskans, this should be your next read.
Blonde Indian: An Alaska Native Memoir
By Ernestine Hayes
In this eye-opening memoir, an Alaska Native details the struggles and strife of her Tlingit community: poverty, racism, alcoholism, and alienation. Combining Native legends, personal narrative, and history, this heart-wrenching but honest look at Native life provides important lessons in humanity to every reader.
Fiction
To the Bright Edge of the World
by Eowyn Ivey
Read by John Glouchevitch
This award-winning novel spans a life-changing year for war hero Allen Forrester and his newly pregnant wife, Sophie. As Allen leads a seemingly impossible mission into uncharted Alaskan territory, Sophie manages to find beauty and hope in the face of their family’s uncertain future.
Dog-Gone
by Elliott James
Fantasy-lovers will enjoy this quick but gripping read about a werewolf facing hell hounds and Necromancers in Alaska. The fifth installation in a series of short stories, Dog-Gone is filled with humor, mystery, and mayhem.
The Snow Child
by Eowyn Ivey
In a novel based on a traditional folk tale, a childless and unhappy couple find their lives turned upside down when a strange little girl appears on their doorstep. Grab some tissues–this one’s a beautiful tear-jerker!
The Great Alone
By Kristin Hannah
When a Vietnam War veteran and his family attempt to escape their problems by moving to Alaska, they find a whole new set of struggles waiting for them in the harsh and unpredictable wilderness.
The Simple Wild
By K.A. Tucker
When Calla trades city life for a chance to reconnect with her estranged father in Alaska, she can’t decide which is worse: using an outhouse, not having Wi-Fi, or dealing with Jonah, an annoyingly handsome pilot who can’t wait to send her packing. Hopeless romantics will fall head over heels for this story about family bonds, forgiveness, and star-crossed love on the Last Frontier.
The Smell of Other People’s Houses
By Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock
This heartfelt YA story explores family, friendship, and love through the lives of four teenagers in 1970s Alaska. With its lovable characters and beautiful writing, this one will pull on your heartstrings.
Travel Guides
Are you dreaming of exploring the towering mountains, breathtaking glaciers, and rushing rivers of Alaska? With multiple itineraries, helpful safety resources and tips, and up-to-date information for optimal planning, these guidebooks are a must-have for outdoor adventurers.
Moon Alaska
by Lisa Maloney
Remote, wild, and all-around otherworldly, Alaska promises unforgettable adventure. Discover the heart of The Last Frontier with Moon Alaska.
Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula
by Don Pitcher
Adventure awaits on the Last Frontier: make your way through Alaska's mountains, glaciers, and rivers with Moon Anchorage, Denali & the Kenai Peninsula.