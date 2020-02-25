Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Incendiary
Set in a lushly drawn world inspired by Inquisition Spain, Zoraida Córdova’s hotly anticipated new fantasy is an epic tale of love and revenge perfect for fans of Sabaa Tahir and Sarah J. Maas.
I am Renata Convida.
I have lived a hundred stolen lives.
Now I live my own.
Renata was only a child when she was kidnapped by the King’s Justice and brought to the luxurious palace of Andalucia. As a memory thief, the rarest and most feared of the magical Moria, Renata was used by the crown to carry out the King’s Wrath, a siege that resulted in the deaths of thousands of her own people.
Now Renata is one of the Whispers, rebel spies working against the crown. The Whispers may have rescued Renata years ago, but she cannot escape their mistrust and hatred-or the overpowering memories of the hundreds of souls she drained during her time in the palace.
When Dez, the commander of her unit-and the boy she’s grown to love-is taken captive by the notorious Principe Dorado, Renata must return to Andalucia and complete Dez’s top secret mission herself. Can she keep her cover, even as she burns for vengeance against the brutal, enigmatic prince? Her life and the fate of the Moria depend on it.
But returning to the palace stirs childhood memories long locked away. As Renata grows more deeply embedded in the politics of the royal court, she uncovers a secret in her past that could change the fate of the entire kingdom-and end the war that has cost her everything.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"An epic and spellbinding fantasy, Incendiary is a darkly rich tapestry of twisted magic, deadly consequences, and riveting stakes. No one should get between Renata Convida and what she wants, they might not make it out alive."—Dhonielle Clayton, New York Times bestselling author of The Belles series
"Gorgeous world building, searing suspense, and a huge cast of fascinating, complex characters who warrant novels of their own make Incendiary an irresistible read. From the very first page, the indomitable Renata Convida's quest for vengeance and justice had me in its teeth--and I loved every minute of it."—Claire Legrand, New York Times bestselling author of Furyborn
"Zoraida Cordova continues to be la rei a of epic adventures. Incendiary flips the Spanish Inquisition with much-needed magic, a lush world, and heart-stopping intrigue. Renata Convida is a complicated heroine we need-a memory thief who must contend with her powers. Couldn't get enough of this sweeping journey of love and loyalty!"—Lilliam Rivera is the young adult author of Dealing In Dreams and The Education of Margot Sanchez
"Zoraida C rdova's Incendiary is a brilliant novel full of memory and magic, love and vengeance. I was utterly compelled by Renata's story and her quest to find her own truth inside hundreds of memories. Set aside a day for this one, because once you open the cover, you won't want to put the book down."—Kat Howard, author of An Unkindness of Magicians
"In INCENDIARY, Zoraida Cordova weaves a compelling world filled with beautiful, brutal magic and characters that feel real enough to touch--weighed down by memory and fueled by love and vengeance. I cannot wait for the next volume!"—Sara Holland, New York Times-bestselling author of Everless + Evermore