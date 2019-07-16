Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A-List Angels
How a Band of Actors, Artists, and Athletes Hacked Silicon Valley
Combining the high-octane storytelling of Ben Mezrich with the landmark financial reporting of Brad Stone, Zack Greenberg gives us the transformative account of how Hollywood infiltrated Silicon Valley and revolutionized the very foundations of the tech economyRead More
How much is celebrity really worth? In a growing trend, Hollywood’s biggest stars from Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber to Shaq and Ellen DeGeneres, have set out to turn their fame into bankable capital by tossing out traditional endorsement deals in favor of strategic partnerships that grant them stake in today’s top companies. Ushered in by 50 Cent’s nine-figure deal with Vitamin Water-in which the rapper walked away with cash instead of equity-celebrities of all different colors, genders, and talents, have learned to capitalize on the invaluable benefits of their platform and visibility.
The ever-evolving, mutually beneficial relationship between Hollywood and Silicon Valley has led to everything from laughable flops and billion-dollar profits, to rock star CEOs and paparazzi-worthy boards of directors. Through extensive reporting and exclusive interviews, leading Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenberg takes an up close and personal look at the rise of celebrity investors and the success of companies like AirBnB, Spotify, and Lyft, among many others, whose unicorn status could not have been achieved without the help of actors, artists, and athletes.
The ever-evolving, mutually beneficial relationship between Hollywood and Silicon Valley has led to everything from laughable flops and billion-dollar profits, to rock star CEOs and paparazzi-worthy boards of directors. Through extensive reporting and exclusive interviews, leading Forbes writer Zack O’Malley Greenberg takes an up close and personal look at the rise of celebrity investors and the success of companies like AirBnB, Spotify, and Lyft, among many others, whose unicorn status could not have been achieved without the help of actors, artists, and athletes.
A-List Angels is a book about business that reads like gossip column-entertaining, edifying, and not to be missed.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use