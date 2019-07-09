



A-List Angels is a book about business that reads like gossip column-entertaining, edifying, and not to be missed.

How much is celebrity really worth? In a growing trend, Hollywood’s biggest stars from Ashton Kutcher and Justin Bieber to Shaq and Ellen DeGeneres, have set out to turn their fame into bankable capital by tossing out traditional endorsement deals in favor of strategic partnerships that grant them stake in today’s top companies. Ushered in by 50 Cent’s nine-figure deal with Vitamin Water-in which the rapper walked away with cash instead of equity-celebrities of all different colors, genders, and talents, have learned to capitalize on the invaluable benefits of their platform and visibility.The ever-evolving, mutually beneficial relationship between Hollywood and Silicon Valley has led to everything from laughable flops and billion-dollar profits, to rock star CEOs and paparazzi-worthy boards of directors. Through extensive reporting and exclusive interviews, leadingwriter Zack O’Malley Greenberg takes an up close and personal look at the rise of celebrity investors and the success of companies like AirBnB, Spotify, and Lyft, among many others, whose unicorn status could not have been achieved without the help of actors, artists, and athletes.