The Teacher's Pet

Illustrated by

by

Cover design or artwork by

This hilarious tale by debut picturebook author Anica Mrose Rissi, brilliantly illustrated by Zachariah OHora, will keep kids giggling page after page as the class comes together to solve one BIG problem.

When their class tadpoles are big enough, Mr. Stricter tells his students they can keep just one. The class chooses Bruno, the smallest of the bunch. But Bruno doesn’t stay that way for long. Soon, he’s grown into a giant, classroom-wrecking creature: he eats desks, he farts for show-and-tell, and he sneezes slime all over everything! With Mr. Stricter blinded by love for the pet, the students must step up and take matters into their own heroic hands.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Pets

On Sale: June 4th 2017

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9781368013086

Praise

Named one of "The Best Children's and YA Books of June 2017" by Brightly
* "[V]ery funny. . . . Mr. Stricter is a classic bumbler cut from Amelia Bedelia's cloth."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
