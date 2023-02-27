Mao's America

A liberty-defending survivor of Mao’s Cultural Revolution in China makes a passionate case that history is eerily repeating itself as the Woke Revolution spreads across America.

Xi Van Fleet lived through the horrors of the Chinese Cultural Revolution as a schoolgirl. Forced to the countryside with other young Chinese for re-education after high school, she later escaped communism and found freedom and new a life in America. But more than 30 years later, Xi disturbingly sees signs of the same Cultural Marxism that ravaged her birth country of China threatening to destroy the America she now calls home.



​This is her dire warning to the United States.



Xi compellingly tells the story of two Cultural Revolutions: one driven by Mao and the Chinese Communist Party during her childhood and the one unfolding in today’s America from the progressive left. With captivating personal stories and extensive historic research, Xi reveals the stunning similarities of these two revolutions. This fascinating book shows readers that:

Both revolutions use Marxist tactics of division, indoctrination, deception, coercion, cancelation, subversion and violence.

Both revolutions aim at destroying the foundation of the traditional culture to replace it with Marxist ideologies.

Both revolutions weaponize youth, using them as their means to an end.

Both revolutions share the same goal of achieving absolute power at the expense of the people.

Both revolutions lead to the same ending: loss of freedom and totalitarian rule.

Readers will be captivated by the riveting personal story of a Chinese immigrant to the United States who overcame fear and reluctance to get involved in the conservative movement to save America. Her political activism begins with a school board speech in 2021 against Critical Race Theory in Loudoun County, Virginia that unexpectedly goes viral.

Xi now devotes her life to educating the American public on the shocking parallels between these two revolutions. Only when Americans understand what is really happening will they rise up and resist the communist takeover of America. The horrific events, shocking tales and inspiring stories recounted in this book will alarm, inform, enrage, and galvanize readers into action.