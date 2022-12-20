Everything You Need to Ace World History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

Description

From the brains behind Brain Quest comes the 2nd edition of the revolutionary World history study guide. Updated to include recent history and revised to reflect a more complete, balanced recounting of historical events.



Big Fat Notebooks offer the support of a knowledgeable teacher in the form of an approachable peer—the notes of the smartest kid in class. Everything You Need to Ace World Historyin One Big Fat Notebook is the same indispensable resource so many students depend on, updated with new and improved content exploring ancient civilizations, indigenous cultures, social movements, war, colonialism, imperialism, and more! The revised edition provides a thoughtful, nuanced recounting of global historical events that de-centers Western, Indo-European perspectives.



The Big Fat Notebooks meet Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state history standards, and are vetted by National and State Teacher of the Year Award–winning teachers. They make learning fun, and are the perfect next step for every kid who grew up on Brain Quest.