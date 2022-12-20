Free shipping on orders $35+

Everything You Need to Ace World History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition
Everything You Need to Ace World History in One Big Fat Notebook, 2nd Edition

The Complete Middle School Study Guide

by Workman Publishing

Text by Ximena Vengoechea

From an idea by Editors of Brain Quest

Contributions by Michael Lindblad

Contributions by Ella-Kari Loftfield

Trade Paperback Revised
Trade Paperback Revised

Apr 11, 2023

Page Count

576 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523520855

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Study Aids / General

Description

From the brains behind Brain Quest comes the 2nd edition of the revolutionary World history study guide. Updated to include recent history and revised to reflect a more complete, balanced recounting of historical events.
 
Big Fat Notebooks offer the support of a knowledgeable teacher in the form of an approachable peer—the notes of the smartest kid in class. Everything You Need to Ace World Historyin One Big Fat Notebook is the same indispensable resource so many students depend on, updated with new and improved content exploring ancient civilizations, indigenous cultures, social movements, war, colonialism, imperialism, and more! The revised edition provides a thoughtful, nuanced recounting of global historical events that de-centers Western, Indo-European  perspectives.
 
The Big Fat Notebooks meet Common Core State Standards, Next Generation Science Standards, and state history standards, and are vetted by National and State Teacher of the Year Award–winning teachers. They make learning fun, and are the perfect next step for every kid who grew up on Brain Quest.

Big Fat Notebooks