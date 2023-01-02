Description

Bestselling author Will Witt exposes the lies holding America hostage and shows readers what they can do to break free from a corrupt ruling class.



In Do Not Comply, political commentator and media personality Will Witt explains how a corrupt elite and ruling class have pitted the classes against each other in the name of “the greater good” and “building back better.” But the changes and programs they institute have only hurt us in the long run and have sent us spiraling to serfdom while the elites reap all the benefits.



Through systematically looking at the biggest issues used to divide us, Will Witt answers these crucial questions about the future of America: How do the elite achieve their power? How do we fix the vexing problems in our society caused by this greed and selfishness? And how do we take our power back?



As we watch America descend toward moral and economic destruction, it’s tempting to believe we have no power to enact change. But we always have a choice. Do Not Comply is the first step towards righting the ship.